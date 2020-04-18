Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Workplace’ Actor, Dies at 64 – Variety

Ranjit Chowdhry, an actor finest identified for taking part in Vikram in NBC’s “The Workplace,” died on Wednesday. He was 64.

The Indian every day newspaper The Financial Occasions reported the information on Thursday. No reason for demise has been introduced. Chowdhry’s half-sister Raell Padamsee additionally revealed the unhappy information on Instagram, saying, “For all those that knew Ranjit, the funeral will likely be held tomorrow and a gathering to have fun his life and share tales on Could fifth. With love, Raell.”

The actor appeared as Vikram in two episodes of “The Workplace,” one in 2007 and one other in 2009. In season four of the hit comedy, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) will get a second gross sales job at evening and meets Vikram, who has a greater gross sales file and mentors him. In season 5, Michael recruits Vikram to work for his Michael Scott Paper Firm, a short-lived rival to Dunder Mifflin.

Along with “The Workplace,” Chowdhry has TV credit on “NYPD Blue,” “Cosby,” “Falcone” and “Jail Break.” He most lately appeared in an episode of “Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit” enjoying a resort supervisor. He began his profession within the 1978 film “Khatta Meetha” made by Basu Chatterjee.