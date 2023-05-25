Ranking Of Kings Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The animated adaption of Wit Studio, titled Ranking of Kings, ran on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block between October 2021 to March 2022. Is it a Sosuke Toca-penned and -illustrated Japanese fantasy manga series?

Its second season is titled Ranking of Kings. The 23-episode series is centred on a deaf young prince called Bojji.

He is criticised by his people for having a claim to the throne, but he aspires to be the most powerful of kings.

A young deaf prince’s uplifting narrative and magnificent Euro-fantasy ambiance captured anime viewers’ attention when Ranking of Kings unexpectedly appeared at the end of 2021.

The first season of the programme was a masterwork of contemporary anime literature. It kept viewers wondering the whole time while delivering a clever, subversive narrative about heroism over the course of 23 episodes.

It is also undoubtedly beautiful. Being true to the original words contributed to the attractiveness.

Animation producer Maiko Okada told Crunchyroll, “We wanted to make certain that the hue of the world remained there; that’s what we wanted to make it stand out from the original work.”

However, we did not want it to look too simplistic. “We did want for making sure that we preserved the aesthetic of… almost a children’s book. We want clarity, brightness, and the ability to fully highlight the image on the screen.

Ranking of Kings’ second season’s release date has not yet been revealed, however a miniseries named Treasure Chest of Courage, consisting of 10 special episodes, is presently showing.

Ranking of Kings: Season 1 was removed from Funimation’s streaming site just when their anime library was beginning to seem a little stale.

Since its release, the anime has received a tonne of accolades and serves as a modification of the same-named fantasy coming-of-age manga by Sosuke Toka.

What are the chances that Kings: Season 2 will get a ranking when the fanbase is so enamoured by Bojji and his friends?

You’d be shocked to learn that we’re getting a continuation, but there hasn’t been any official announcement on when the anime would return for a second season.

Yes, the series will make a comeback in 2023, but it will be in the form of a special called Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage.

The fact that so little is known regarding the featurette raises the possibility that Ranking of Kings: Season 2 won’t be too far behind if a special follows this quickly.

Ranking Of Kings Season 2 Release Date

There were 23 episodes in all of Season 1 of Ranking of Kings, with the first episode premiering on October 15, 2021, and the final episode airing on March 25, 2022.

The programme now has an excellent 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb, cementing its status as a fan favourite.

Despite the lack of formal confirmation, rumours claim that a second season of the programme is planned to premiere in 2023. We all adore the show we are simply wishing for the best, regardless of the release date.

Ranking Of Kings Season 2 Cast

Prince Bojji – Minami Hinata (Japanese) / Emily Fajardo (English)

Kage – Ayumu Murase (Japanese) / SungWon Cho (English)

Queen Hilling – Rina Satō (Japanese) / Luci Christian (English)

Daida – Yûki Kaji (Japanese) / Justin Briner (English)

Miranjo – Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese) / Brianna Roberts (English)

Domas – Takuya Eguchi (Japanese) / A. J. Locascio (English)

Dorshe – Hinata Tadokoro (Japanese) / Brent Mukai (English)

Apeas – Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese) / Luis Bermudez (English)

Bebin – Yōji Ueda (Japanese) / Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Despa – Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Christopher R. Sabat (English)

King Desha – Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Japanese) / Gabe Kunda (English)

King Bosse – Kenta Miyake (Japanese) / Cris George (English)

Ranking Of Kings Season 2 Trailer

Ranking Of Kings Season 2 Plot

The deaf young prince Bojji is the centre of the whole play. He is a naïve youngster because, despite all the criticism his ascension has received from his people, he still aspires to be the finest and greatest of kings.

Bojji encounters Kage, a shadow, one day. To Bojji’s amazement, Kage, a survivor of a slain assassin clan, understands what he says despite being mute. The narrative then describes the pair’s journey around the globe, including their worst moments.

King Bosse, Bojji’s father, was formerly known as the world’s strongest man. On his deathbed, Bojji affirms his right to succeed after the passing of his father.

Although others in the Royal Court think Bojji is unsuited to govern owing to his physical flaws and want to install his very conceited younger half-sister Prince Daida as the ruler,

The mother of Daida and the widow of Bosses, Queen Hiling, is the one who opposes Bojji’s coronation the most.

She convenes a meeting and requests a vote to alter the employers’ last will and testament and waive Bojji’s right to succeed.

Daida is now king after her scheme is as effective as ever, the vote is approved, and she is seated on the throne.

After every one of this, Bojji asks to go on a voyage so he may experience new things and become stronger.

Additionally, it is said that while Bojji and Queen Hiling previously had a special bond, that love has now faded, leading Hiling to grudgingly grant Bojji’s request.

Both his mother and Bojji are unaware of the mysterious person that Daida discovers within a magical mirror.

As a result of the figure’s influence, he hatches a diabolical and hazardous scheme to make his elements permanent and get to the top of the kings hierarchy.

Once again, King Daida had control of his body. Ouken and Miranjo were defeated by Bojji with the big four.

And this time, King Bosse passed away for good and drifted away in a shockingly elegant manner. Oh, and also in case you missed it, Daida asked Miranjo to marry her.

Given that the stakes were raised, it’s difficult to predict where the plot will go if we receive a second season. However, the very last seconds of the show’s ending could include some hints.

Two significant events take place: Boji abdicates his position as monarch and decides to go with Kage, and Desha is recognised as the new top-ranking king.

Desha swears to find a means to rescue their brother Ouken, who was recently rolled up into a ball and yelled into a lake, along with his brother.

We are eager to learn more about those developments, not the least of which is the identity of the mystery institution that is truly responsible for the ‘rankings’, since they undoubtedly plant the seeds for other tales.