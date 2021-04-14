Ranveer Singh, Shankar Set For ‘Anniyan’ Bollywood Remake

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar are teaming for a Hindi-language remake of 2005 Tamil-language blockbuster “Anniyan.”

Shankar is thought for his big-budget extravaganzas together with “Sivaji” (2007), “Enthiran” (2010) and its sequel “2.0” (2018), all starring famous person Rajinikanth, and “Indian” (1996), starring actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan. The “Anniyan” remake “will probably be mounted on a big cinematic canvas,” say the makers.

“Anniyan” options one in every of Shankar’s pet themes, that of an everyman taking the legislation into his personal palms to struggle a corrupt system. The unique was dubbed into Hindi and launched as ‘Aparichit” in 2006. It had the actor Vikram donning a 123 of disguises and personalities, which fits Singh, identified for his flamboyant personas together with Sultan Alauddin Khilji in “Padmaavat” (2018) and Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev within the upcoming “83.”

“I’m blessed to have this chance to be part of the spectacular cinematic imaginative and prescient of Shankar sir,” mentioned Singh. “He’s an exception to the norm, a real disruptor. I had at all times hoped and dreamed that I’d get an opportunity to collaborate with him. To guide a movie like ‘Anniyan’ is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one in every of our nation’s most interesting skills, an artiste who I vastly admire, gave a colossal efficiency within the authentic, one that may by no means be matched. I can solely hope that my interpretation and rendition of the half additionally connects with audiences in the identical approach.”

The remake will probably be produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios (“Namaste England”) and co-produced by God Bless Leisure, with the soundtrack on the Saregama label.

“For it to be made right into a Hindi movie, ‘Anniyan’ wanted a maverick, charismatic showman like no different to play the half,” mentioned Shankar. “I discovered this within the mercurial Ranveer Singh as a result of he’s a one-in-a-generation actor who has proven us that he can immortalize a personality via his stellar efficiency. I’m thrilled to make ‘Anniyan’ for the pan-Indian viewers and I’m assured that this highly effective story will ring a bell within the hearts of all.

“In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I’ve discovered a really perfect producer who believes within the imaginative and prescient now we have to vary the nativity of content material for audiences throughout the nation,” Shankar added.

Gada, chair and MD of Pen Studios, mentioned: “Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and them coming collectively is the most important cinematic occasion in India. For us at Pen, it is a chance of a lifetime and we’re thrilled to associate with the 2 powerhouses as producers and worldwide distributors of the movie. We’re assured that their collaboration will write a brand new chapter within the historical past of Indian cinema.”

Principal images on the as-yet-untitled movie is because of start in mid-2022.

Shankar additionally has “Indian 2,” with Kamal Hassan reprising his position from the 1996 movie, within the works. The movie is at the moment on maintain as Hassan awaits outcomes of the Tamil Nadu state elections which he and his social gathering are contesting.

Singh’s upcoming movies additionally embody the a lot delayed “Sooryavanshi,” “Cirkus” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”