Ranvir Singh confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Presenter Ranvir Singh is the fourth movie star to enroll for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The Good Morning Britain newsreader revealed her massive information this morning on ITV’s breakfast present.

Talking of the announcement, Singh stated: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one among full terror – appears like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually wish to do it however you’re equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated relatively than sick!”

Except for GMB, Singh can also be an anchor for ITV’s Tonight and he or she’s a newsreader on ITN.

Ranvir has fronted a number of ITV primetime factual sequence together with Eat, Store, Save, and has taken half on The Martin Lewis Present Stay, appearing as a co-presenter.

Not too long ago, she introduced the Free Ladies panel and he or she has introduced on BBC Radio 5 Stay.

The strain’s on Singh to carry out effectively on Strictly Come Dancing, as her Good Morning Britain colleague, Piers Morgan, doesn’t prefer to see his crew lose.

“You’re representing the present, you fail, all of us fail,” he joked.

Singh admitted to Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold, who’ve each carried out on Strictly: “I’m going to wish to choose your brains. I’m nervous about power ranges.

“I’ve been working all through the entire pandemic, so I really feel like I ought to have all of the solutions.”

Singh is the fourth movie star to hitch the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

On Tuesday 2nd September, Strictly made their first bulletins, dropping three in a single go on The One Present.

Caroline Quentin was the primary identify to be confirmed, after she was rumoured simply the weekend earlier than.

She was swiftly adopted by NFL famous person Jason Bell, who beforehand performed for the Dallas Cowboys. He additionally co-hosts the NFL Present for BBC Sport.

The pair had been then joined by The Needed’s Max George.

Followers of Strictly Come Dancing will recall George’s bandmate, Jay McGuinness took half in 2015 and gained.

Talking of becoming a member of the present, George stated: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this 12 months. Probably not one for the dance ground, however I take consolation in the truth that Jay McGuinness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

