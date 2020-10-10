Ranvir Singh | Strictly Come Dancing star on Susanna Reid’s warning

It’s solely a matter of weeks earlier than Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh embarks on her Glitterball try on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And though she will’t wait to get all dressed up, she admits she’s been warned concerning the BBC One dancing present by her GMB co-star Susanna Reid.

Reid took half on the sequence in 2013, and narrowly missed out on the Glitterball after mannequin Abbey Clancy gained the present.

Chatting with press together with RadioTimes.com, Ranvir stated: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a extremely wise tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You haven’t any concept and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Getty Photos

Regardless of the warnings, nevertheless, the 43-year-old presenter is trying ahead to the dancing competitors and is keen to present it her all, saying: “However all people has beloved it they usually’ve stated, ‘It’s one of the best factor you’ll do in your life and to get pleasure from each second.’”

One factor she is apprehensive about, nevertheless, is how she’ll match the sequence round her profession as a breakfast TV presenter.

“I’m apprehensive about doing a full time job at GMB, after which doing all of the coaching. I believe the stamina and tiredness is perhaps the most important factor to take care of for me,” she defined.

“I did ask Susanna as a result of all of them labored on breakfast TV they usually have been like. ‘Truly your adrenaline will carry you a lot so you may be utterly shattered by the tip of it however your adrenaline [will keep you going].’”

Ranvir fears the tiredness might get the higher of her, which gained’t do her any good in terms of taking criticism from the Strictly Come Dancing judges, particularly head choose Craig Revel Horwood, who is understood for saying it simply as it’s.

“I believe if you’re within the present, Craig’s opinion bites as a result of he’s judging you and due to this fact what he says actually issues, however I’m fairly good at taking suggestions, and in addition very often you might be your individual best critic so that you at all times know when one thing has gone properly or when it hasn’t,” she stated.

“I’m form of hoping that I’ll have the ability to absorb a number of the suggestions, however I’m certain it can burn and sting slightly bit. I’m going to try to discover a face that goes, ‘OK,’ and I don’t cry, however I believe if the tiredness kicks in…”

BBC

To beat the tiredness, Ranvir has been in search of recommendation from fellow Strictly star, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

“I spoke to Nicola and I used to be like, ‘I do know we’re opponents, however might you simply give me some ideas on stamina ?’ and she or he simply stated easy issues. The very first thing she stated was that she will sleep in every single place and I assumed, ‘I’m simply going to sleep and have a nap each probability I get,” Ranvir revealed.

We certain hope the sleep works Ranvir, and also you get up in time for the stay exhibits!

Strictly Come Dancing stay exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To search out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Information.