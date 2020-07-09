Raoul Moat documentary ‘Manhunt’: Timeline of the murderous seven-day chase that gripped the nation

The mind-blowing story of Raoul Moat will hit our TV screens on Thursday July eighth, 10 years after the wild manhunt captured the nation as the drama unfolded on rolling information channels throughout the UK.

Fronted by journalist and Lengthy Misplaced Household host Nicky Campbell, Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story, will communicate to the cops who led the 2010 Northumbria police manhunt for Moat – a former nightclub doorman who went on the run after taking pictures his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend useless and severely wounding her.

After a seven-day chase, which additionally noticed Moat shoot and blind PC David Rathband, he was ultimately cornered by armed police in Rothbury – the place he then took his personal life.

As the rampage is thrust again into the TV highlight, we check out the timeline of occasions that led to the devastating shootings and Moat’s personal dying.

Who’s Raoul Moat?

Moat was a 37-year-old former membership doorman from Newcastle. In July 2010, he was launched from jail after serving a brief sentence.

Two days after his launch, Moat went searching for his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart’s new companion, Chris Brown. Moat shot Brown in the head, killing him, whereas additionally severely injuring Moat’s ex.

Following the assault, Moat went on the run. He was believed to have a grudge in opposition to the police after Stobbart had lied to Moat about being in a relationship with a police officer.

Shortly after his launch from jail, Moat posted threats to police and others on his Fb profile. Whereas on the run, Moat shot PC David Rathband, a patrol officer, who remained in hospital in a crucial situation for 3 weeks and was left completely blind.

After a seven day chase, the police obtained information that Moat was in Rothbury and cornered him. Moat was shot with an experimental “taser shotgun” firing electrified rounds, but it surely was ineffective.

Following a six-hour stand-off, Moat shot himself and he was pronounced useless at the scene.

What occurred in the manhunt?

The manhunt lasted nearly seven days, and was the largest in trendy British historical past, involving 160 armed officers and armed response autos, many seconded for the operation from different police forces.

Police additionally used sniper groups, helicopters, canine, armoured anti-terrorist police autos from Northern Eire, tracker Ray Mears, and even a Royal Air Drive jet for reconnaissance.

In the course of the hunt there have been a number of raids and false alarms throughout the area. With Moat believed to be sleeping tough, police discovered Moat’s deserted camp-sites and property as he evaded seize.

Armed guards have been additionally posted outdoors colleges in Rothbury after police introduced that they believed Moat posed a menace to the wider public.

A number of folks have been arrested throughout the hunt and after Moat’s dying, suspected of helping him with tools, data, and in evading seize and deciding on targets.

Timeline of occasions

July 1, 2010

Raoul Moat is launched from Durham jail after serving a brief sentence for assault.

July 3, 2010

02:40 BST: Chris Brown, 29, leaves his girlfriend’s mother and father’ dwelling in Scafell, Birtley, and is shot useless on a patch of grass outdoors the home.

Chris Brown, 29, leaves his girlfriend's mother and father' dwelling in Scafell, Birtley, and is shot useless on a patch of grass outdoors the home. Mr Brown's girlfriend Samantha Stobbart is reportedly shot twice by means of a entrance window of the property.

14:20 BST: The Police announce they’re attempting to hint Moat in reference to the shootings.

July 4, 2020

00:45 BST: An armed man, believed to be Moat, shoots a uniformed motor patrol officer on obligation at a roundabout at East Denton, to the west of Newcastle. PC David Rathband, 42, is at Newcastle Normal in a “crucial” situation.

00:45 BST: An armed man, believed to be Moat, shoots a uniformed motor patrol officer on obligation at a roundabout at East Denton, to the west of Newcastle. PC David Rathband, 42, is at Newcastle Normal in a "crucial" situation.

06:00 BST: Northumbria police announce that the taking pictures is linked to the Birtley inquiry. Short-term Chief Constable Sue Sim says: "Raoul Thomas Moat is a wished man. He's very harmful and shouldn't be approached by a member of the public." Detectives additionally say they imagine Moat may maintain a grudge in opposition to the police.

14:30 BST: Northumbria Police reveals Moat phoned officers in the early hours of the morning to say he believed Miss Stobbart was having an affair with a police officer. The general public are warned to not strategy him. Northumbria Police say they're utilizing all their sources and ways to trace him down.

It emerges that Moat was beforehand in a relationship with Miss Stobbart, who's believed to be the mom of his daughter.

Northumbria Police reveals Moat phoned officers in the early hours of the morning to say he believed Miss Stobbart was having an affair with a police officer. The general public are warned to not strategy him. Northumbria Police say they’re utilizing all their sources and ways to trace him down. It emerges that Moat was beforehand in a relationship with Miss Stobbart, who’s believed to be the mom of his daughter.

July 5, 2010

Additional firearms officers from forces together with Cleveland, Humberside, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Cumbria, are introduced in in a single day to affix the hunt for Moat.

It emerges that shortly earlier than the assaults started Moat’s Fb standing was modified to learn: “Simply received out of jail, I’ve misplaced every little thing… Watch and see what occurs.”

1:00 BST: Short-term Chief Constable Sue Sim, of Northumbria Police, tells a information convention the drive was warned on Friday by Durham jail that Moat might intend to “trigger critical hurt to his companion”. She says the case has been referred to the Unbiased Police Complaints Fee.

Police additionally say Miss Stobbart is now not in a crucial situation and has appealed on to Moat, saying: "Please give your self up. When you nonetheless liked me and our child you wouldn't be doing this."

Det Ch Supt Neil Adamson says Moat dialled 999 about 12 minutes earlier than taking pictures PC Rathband to warn that he supposed to focus on a police officer.

22:30 BST: Police launch particulars of a automotive they wish to hint in the seek for Moat.

July 6, 2010

A letter apparently written by Moat declares battle on the police and guarantees to not cease “till I’m useless”.

Police examine an armed theft on Monday 5 July at Seaton Delaval, close to Blyth, about 10 miles from Newcastle, carried out by a person with an analogous description to Moat.

11:20 BST: A two-mile exclusion zone is about up in the Rothbury space of Northumberland. Residents are suggested to remain indoors by Northumbria Police.

11:20 BST: A two-mile exclusion zone is about up in the Rothbury space of Northumberland. Residents are suggested to remain indoors by Northumbria Police.

11:40 BST: Police reveal that that they had been coping with a hostage state of affairs. Nonetheless, the two males concerned, stated to have been taken at the time of the taking pictures in Birtley, have now been arrested in Rothbury on suspicion of conspiracy to commit homicide.

July 7, 2010

The Police Service of Northern Eire says it has despatched 20 armoured automobiles to help Northumbria Police. The Metropolitan Police has despatched 40 armed officers.

Short-term Chief Constable Sue Sim says “no stone will likely be unturned” as she appeals for persevering with help from the public.

Police supply a £10,00zero reward for data which results in Moat’s seize.

July 8, 2020

10:00 BST: New CCTV photographs of Moat, with a particular Mohican-style haircut in a Newcastle store on Friday, are launched by police.

10:00 BST: New CCTV photographs of Moat, with a particular Mohican-style haircut in a Newcastle store on Friday, are launched by police.

10:30 BST: Karl Ness and Qhuram Awan seem in court docket accused of being "half and parcel" of Moat's conspiracy to kill policemen. The pair have been arrested after being discovered strolling in the Rothbury space on Tuesday.

13:00 BST: Police say data has emerged that Moat has made threats in the direction of the wider public.

Police say data has emerged that Moat has made threats in the direction of the wider public. 14:00 BST: Moat’s uncle Charlie Alexander appeals for his nephew to provide himself up.

18:30 BST: A public assembly is held in Rothbury as police urge folks to "be vigilant", and conform to station officers outdoors colleges in the city to reassure mother and father and pupils.

A public assembly is held in Rothbury as police urge folks to “be vigilant”, and conform to station officers outdoors colleges in the city to reassure mother and father and pupils. 14:00 BST: Moat’s uncle Charlie Alexander appeals for his nephew to provide himself up.

July 9, 2020

19:27 BST: Native folks in the Rothbury space are suggested by police to remain inside for security whereas a serious operation takes place. Armed police arrange a cordon round the Nationwide Belief’s Cragside Property in Rothbury.

19:27 BST: Native folks in the Rothbury space are suggested by police to remain inside for security whereas a serious operation takes place. Armed police arrange a cordon round the Nationwide Belief's Cragside Property in Rothbury.

20:00 BST: Northumbria Police start negotiating with a person – later confirmed as Moat – who has been positioned in the riverbank space in Rothbury.

21:00 BST: Witnesses report seeing the man mendacity on the floor with a shotgun pointed beneath his neck. Police are about about 20ft (7m) from him.

Moat is shot with an experimental "taser shotgun" firing electrified rounds, but it surely's ineffective.

Witnesses report seeing the man mendacity on the floor with a shotgun pointed beneath his neck. Police are about about 20ft (7m) from him. Moat is shot with an experimental “taser shotgun” firing electrified rounds, but it surely’s ineffective.

July 10, 2020

01:15 BST: After a six-hour stand-off in Rothbury, Moat shoots himself.

01:15 BST: After a six-hour stand-off in Rothbury, Moat shoots himself.

01:55 BST: An ambulance, accompanied by two police automobiles, is seen rushing away from Rothbury. The convoy later arrives at Newcastle Normal Hospital.

02:20 BST: Moat is confirmed useless.

13:26 BST: Police concerned in the stand-off with Moat fired two Taser stun weapons at him, the Unbiased Police Complaints Fee reveals. Northumbria Police Short-term Chief Constable Sue Sim later says: "officers discharged Taser" whereas "striving to steer Moat to provide himself up peacefully".

July 13, 2020

Inquest into Moat dying opens and adjourns. Newcastle coroner David Mitford stated Moat died consequently of a gunshot wound to the head.

March 15, 2011

Karl Ness and Qhuram Awan are discovered responsible of the tried homicide of PC David Rathband, conspiracy to homicide and theft. Ness was additionally convicted of Chris Brown’s homicide.

June 14, 2011

Scott Raisbeck is jailed for 15 months after admitting eradicating the van Moat used when he injured Samantha Stobbart and killed Chris Brown, and hiding some objects from it.

September 5, 2011

Inquest into Raoul Moat’s dying resumes at Newcastle Crown Courtroom.

27 September, 2011

A jury returns a verdict of suicide at the conclusion of the three-week inquest.

When is Manhunt: The Raoul Moat story on?

The hour-long Manhunt documentary will air on ITV on Thursday, July 9 at 9pm.

It explores the penalties for these caught up in the violent and tragic occasions to supply a vivid perception into Moat’s mindset, and to get the inside monitor on how he was lastly discovered.

Talking about the programme, Government Producer for MultiStory Media, Mike Blair says: “This documentary is the newest in a line of programmes to return out of our base in Cardiff and because of the expertise and ability of the crew there, it would present a revealing and delicate perception right into a manhunt which gripped the nation – however which had a tragic backstory.”

What occurred to PC David Rathband?

Moat apparently focused Rathband randomly, merely for being a police officer, though on an earlier event Rathband had confiscated Moat’s van on the suspicion that it was not insured.

PC David Rathband grew to become completely blind after being shot by Moat, and admitted to feeling “weak” with the incapacity.

Nonetheless, he threw himself into charity work, and in 2010, he channelled the consideration he obtained in the wake of the taking pictures to arrange a charity, the Blue Lamp Basis, to supply help to members of the emergency companies injured in the line of obligation.

The identical 12 months, he received the emergency companies part of the Delight of Britain awards, in recognition of his braveness in coping with his accidents.

Nonetheless, in 2012 simply months after asserting that he has his spouse have been separating, Rathband was discovered useless in his dwelling.

A coroner dominated that he had killed himself as a result of he couldn’t cope together with his new incapacity and a breakdown in his marriage.