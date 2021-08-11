Rape accused have been made to sit down bare in prison after starting off garments, order of investigation

Panaji: 3 rape accused have been compelled to sit down bare at Aguada Central Prison in North Goa. An afternoon after the video of the incident surfaced, the prison government have directed an inquiry into the incident. Goa Inspector Basic of Prisons Venancio Furtado informed newshounds that the Central Prison Superintendent has been directed to post a file inside 24 hours.Additionally Learn – Haryana: Two sisters elderly 14 and 16 killed after gangrape, accused killed through feeding them poison

"I've requested the prison superintendent to post the investigation file inside 24 hours," Furtado informed newshounds. If different prisoners are discovered concerned, we will be able to take motion as in line with the prison regulations." Describing the incident as reprehensible, Furtado stated, "A message must be despatched that such incidents is probably not tolerated," including that the investigation can even examine whether or not such 'ragging' rituals are commonplace within the jail premises. Or now not."

The 3 accused have been arrested remaining month in reference to the alleged rape of 3 folks at Colva seaside in South Goa. Within the video, 3 bare prisoners may also be observed doing sit-ups, whilst different inmates may also be heard cheering within the background. A complete of 4 individuals, Asif Hateli, 21, Rajesh Mane, 33, Gajanand Chinchankar, 31 and Nitin Yabbal, 19, were arrested in reference to the alleged rape incident.