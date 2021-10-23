Rape convict pass judgement on sentenced to ten years rigorous imprisonment by way of rapid monitor courtroom

Jammu and Kashmir Updates: Jammu: A quick monitor courtroom in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday sentenced a rape convict pass judgement on to ten years rigorous imprisonment and a advantageous of Rs 50,000.Additionally Learn – House Minister Amit Shah critiques safety state of affairs in Kashmir and steps taken to take on terrorism

Two days after convicting a judicial officer for raping and dishonest a girl who sought criminal help in 2018, a quick monitor courtroom in Jammu on Saturday sentenced her to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a advantageous of Rs 50,000. Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah meets members of the family of martyred inspector, fingers over task papers to spouse

