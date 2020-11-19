Rape of 10 rupees, the girl’s life was killed by pain, the court sentenced the rapist to death

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A special court in Amarwada town of Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh sentenced a 22-year-old man to death for raping and killing a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. Also Read – 12 and 16 year old boys were raping a 4 year old child, caught red handed

The court sentenced the culprit to seven years rigorous imprisonment in this case. This information is given by Public Prosecutor Sameer Kumar Pathak. Pathak told that the special court convicted both the accused in the case and sentenced them under the Indian Penal Code and Poxo Act.

Pathak told that on July 17 this year, the main accused, Ritesh Dhurve, called him by showing a note of Rs 10 and took it to his room and raped her, which led to her death. He said that later he, along with Dhanapal, filled the body in the sack and threw it into the Machagora Dam.