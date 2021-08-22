Rape of a 14-year-old woman who got here for father’s dialysis within the clinic, the accused took her to the basement.

Rape, Gangrape Faridabad (Haryana): A 14-year-old woman who got here to her father’s dialysis become a sufferer of cruelty. The woman was once raped by way of an individual doing home tasks paintings within the clinic. The accused took the woman to the basement of the clinic at the pretext and performed the incident. The accused was once arrested only some hours after the incident.Additionally Learn – Youngsters gang-raped a 12-year-old woman, the age of the accused was once 13 to fourteen years, dragged alongside the river

The subject is of a clinic positioned in Sector-16, Faridabad. A police spokesman mentioned that Inspector Geeta and Analysis Officer Sub-Inspector Maya, in-charge of Mahila Police Station, Sector-16, arrested the accused of rape inside a couple of hours of the incident. The accused has been recognized as Raj Kishore, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Bharat Colony within the town, who does home tasks paintings within the clinic itself.

The spokesperson mentioned the incident came about on August 21 when the 14-year-old sufferer had long past to the Sector-16 clinic for her father's dialysis. Consistent with the criticism, about two hours after the beginning of dialysis, the sufferer had long past to the bathroom and when she got here out, the accused was once status outdoor, he mentioned. It's alleged that the accused took the woman to the basement of the clinic at the pretext of a few paintings and raped her and fled.

The spokesperson mentioned that the sufferer knowledgeable the circle of relatives concerning the incident, who in an instant knowledgeable the Mahila Police Station Sector-16. He instructed that the police registered a case below the POCSO Act and were given the sufferer medically tested. The spokesman mentioned that the police have arrested the accused at the foundation of CCTV cameras and interrogation of the clinic group of workers and additional motion is being taken.