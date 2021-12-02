Rape of a girl constable from Rajasthan in UP, fees in opposition to a suspended DSP and previous sarpanch

Kota (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police (Rajasthan Police) a feminine constable of (Girls Constable) Gang rape in Mathura, UP (Gangrape in Mathura) case has come to the fore. The group rape alleges that she used to be raped via a suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police of UP and a former village sarpanch at a Dharamshala in Brindavan of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan Police Carrier on criticism of feminine constable (Rajasthan Police Carrier) A case of gang rape has been registered in opposition to Suspended Officer Vijay Shankar Sharma and previous Sarpanch of Luhavda Gram Panchayat of Etawah Panchayat Samiti, Badri Arya underneath Borekheda police station.Additionally Learn – Why are 15 to 19 yr outdated ladies getting pregnant within the capital of the rustic, you’ll be surprised to understand the rationale

Station in-charge Mahendra Meena mentioned that the investigation of the case used to be executed via the Further Superintendent of Police, Kota. (ASP) Bhagwat Singh has been passed over to Hingad. The station in-charge mentioned that the girl constable had previous additionally accused Vijay Shankar Sharma of molesting her all over his tenure because the Etawah circle officer. He mentioned that the constable had filed 3 circumstances in opposition to Sharma previously, in one in every of which the police had filed a 'closure file' after investigation.

ASP Hingad mentioned that the investigation of the group rape case registered in opposition to Sharma and Arya closing Friday is being executed at the directions of the Superintendent of Police of town. The girl constable has already been medically tested and the Code of Felony Process (CRPC) His remark underneath phase 164 of the IPC used to be recorded on Wednesday ahead of the Judicial Justice of the peace.