Rape of many mentally weak women in Kabir Ashram of Madhya Pradesh, one child born

Dewas: A case of rape in Kabir Ashram has come to light with several deaf women living in Kabir Ashram (Kabir Ashram Devas) located in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. A woman has also become pregnant and has given birth to a child. Police has freed six women from Kabir Ashram and sent them to the One Stop Center. The local administration says that if they have been raped instead of serving in the ashram, strict action will be taken. The administration also said that in the initial investigation, there seems to be an incident of rape. Who made relations with these mentally weak women, who raped, it is being investigated.

The District Magistrate further informed that the entire matter is under the cognizance of the police and a detailed investigation is being done. At the same time, if these women are protected, then they have been brought to the one stop center, where their counseling is going on continuously. The administration and everyone are in awe since the revelations of a silent-deaf woman becoming pregnant and misbehaving with others. According to the information, mentally ill women were kept in this ashram. Work was done for these women. This ashram was built for service work. Here the retarded girls were also left to the people of the nearby villages, who were looked after here.