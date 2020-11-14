Rape with 19-year-old girl in UP’s Shamli district, trying to make 5-year-old innocent

Muzaffarnagar: A 19-year-old teenager was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. At the same time, in another incident, a five-year-old innocent rape incident has also come to light. Also Read – BJP released new list of state in-charges, Sambit Patra gets the responsibility of this state

Police said on Saturday that according to the complaint lodged with the police, the teenager was alone in her house in Kairana on Saturday, when a person named Rizwan took her to her friend's house on the pretext of some work.

Rizwan's friend Aftab raped the teenager and threatened to let someone see about it. Police said that a case has been registered against the two absconding accused.

Five year old child was also tried for rape

In another incident, a young man allegedly attempted to rape a five-year-old girl. In a village under Thana Bhawan, a young man lured the girl into a house and tried to rape her. Police said that on reaching the villagers, the suspect escaped from the scene.