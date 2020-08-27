Rape with minor girl, firing on police for arresting accused

Gautam Buddha Nagar: A shameful incident has come to light in Greater Noida. The incident of rape of an 11-year-old girl came to light here. The accused carried out the incident in a plot lying vacant near the girl’s house. Seeing the condition of the girl, she was admitted to the district hospital, where her treatment is continuing. At the same time, the police arrested the accused who executed the incident late on Wednesday. The incident of rape with the child is on Tuesday afternoon. Also Read – Prayagraj: Major action of police on former MP Atiq Ahmed, five properties seized, action will be taken on two today

The incident is of a village near the city-based Ecotech-3 in Greater Noida. According to the information, the victim's parents had gone to work at the time of the incident. When the girl went to defecation near the outside of the house, at the same time a person carried out the incident of rape. When the girl returned home crying, her condition was critical. People living in the neighborhood saw the condition of the girl and informed her parents, after which the parents informed the police. The police registered a complaint and formed a team after which the accused was searched.

DCP (Women's Safety) Vrinda Shukla said, "We received a report of rape of an 11-year-old girl. After registering the complaint, a team was formed to arrest the accused. The challenge for the police was that the accused was wearing a mask and no one was present at the time of the incident. At the same time, the victim also saw the accused for the first time. "

He told, “The accused has been identified and arrested by the team. When the police went to arrest the accused, he tried to run away, while he had an illegal gun, firing on the police. The police has arrested the accused and further action is being taken. ”