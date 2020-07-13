Rape with minor girls in Bhopal, names of many influential people coming in front

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, a case of nabbing and sexual exploitation of minor girls by party holders has come to the fore. A case has been registered against two people in this connection. In the information given by the police officially, it has been told that five girls were found in a drunken state in Ratibar police station area on Saturday night. These girls, aged 14 to 17, were assigned to the child line. Also Read – Sexual exploitation of minor girls in exchange for a job in Chitrakoot, demanding money ….

During counseling, these girls revealed the reality. The names of many influential people are coming out in this. The girls have interrogated that they were called to dance in a flat in Shahpura. Apart from this, they were sent to various parties and they have also been sexually abused. Also Read – Shivraj said in Delhi, I will distribute departments on reaching Bhopal

The minor girls have told the Child Helpline that they were raped several times on several occasions in such parties. Another booked two people including Sweetie Vishwakarma, girl who was accompanying the minors, under POCSO Act. Another accused on the run: South Bhopal SP (2/2) https://t.co/e1RY2L7V86 Also Read – The most dangerous police officer in the world, who confessed – I have done dozens of rapes, many murders, and … – ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

According to the police, a case has been registered against the owner of a newspaper and his assistant in various sections including the Pasco Act. The search for the newspaper owner continues, while his assistant has been caught by the police.