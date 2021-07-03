Raped for 14 years, a girl additionally was the mum of 3 youngsters, used to be abducted a few years in the past.

Jind (Haryana): In Haryana’s Jind district, a girl has accused a adolescence of abducting her and raping her for 14 years. police gave this knowledge. In keeping with the police, a 28-year-old lady, initially a resident of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, has alleged within the police grievance, “In 2007, Suman, a resident of Champaran, Bihar, abducted her and taken her to Bhagat Singh Colony Narwana. Since then, he were abusing her sexually. Additionally Learn – 3 other folks gang-raped via taking a minor house, step sister supported; lady discovered underneath bus seat

At the grievance of the lady, the town police station Narwana police has registered a case towards the accused underneath different fees together with sexual exploitation, confinement. Police mentioned that the lady has claimed within the grievance that Suman by no means married her they usually even have 3 youngsters.

Rajesh, the investigating officer of the town police station Narwana police, mentioned that the lady has given a grievance of kidnapping and sexual abuse. He mentioned {that a} case has been registered towards the accused Suman underneath quite a lot of sections together with sexual attack, taking hostage. Rajesh mentioned that the topic is being investigated.