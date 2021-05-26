Rapid & Livid returns to the cinemas of Spain: Motion pictures, dates and rooms showed

The go back to the cinemas of The Lord of the rings Y Harry Potter turns out to have set a precedent and different legendary sagas are being re-released in theaters. This time we communicate in regards to the Rapid & Livid saga, that even though it does now not go back in complete, we will revel in the most recent deliveries.

What higher warm-up for a brand new free up than reviewing the former motion pictures? None! So, Cinesa has introduced a Rapid & Livid marathon That he brings us up to the moment and is coming near week via week the premiere in our nation of the 9th installment, a movie this is launched on July 2 in Spain.

Rapid & Livid 5 (4 junio)

Rapid & Livid 6 (11 de junio)

Rapid & Livid 7 (18 de junio)

Rapid & Livid 8 (25 de junio)

The cinemas the place they’ll be to be had are as follows: Cinesa Barnasud, Cinesa Diagonal, Cinesa Diagonal Mar, Cinesa Equinoccio, Cinesa SOM Multiespai, Cinesa L. a. Farga, Cinesa L. a. Gavia, Cinesa L. a. Maquinista, Cinesa Las Rosas, Cinesa Las Rozas, Cinesa Plaza Loranca 2, Cinesa Manoteras, Cinesa Manoteras Mataró Par, Cinesa Méndez Álvaro, Cinesa Nassica, Cinesa Parc Vallès, Cinesa Parquesur, Cinesa Príncipe Pío and Cinesa Xanadú.

Tickets for this preparatory marathon at the moment are to be had. In case you are enthusiasts of the saga and wish to get ready for the release of the brand new movie, then you’ll revel in it week via week till the discharge of the 9th installment.