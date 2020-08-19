Rapidly spreading corona in Prayagraj: 286 new patients found in 24 hours, number of infected crosses 6 thousand

Corona in Prayagraj: The number of people infected with the corona virus in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh is increasing rapidly. There are 286 infected here in 24 hours. While four people died in a single day. The number of people who died of infection in Prayagraj has reached 103. Also Read – Sushant Case: BMC said – CBI will have to take permission to stay for more than 7 days, then quarantine will get exemption

Giving this information, Chief Medical Officer Dr. GS Bajpayee said that on Wednesday, 286 more people were confirmed to be infected with Corona virus, which has brought the total number of people infected with this virus to 6121 so far.

He said that 82 patients of Kovid-19 were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. So far 2704 patients have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. At the same time, 1911 people are being treated in various hospitals. Dr. Bajpayee said that on Wednesday, 115 people completed separate residences in the houses and so far a total of 1532 people have completed separate residences in the houses.