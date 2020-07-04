Rapper 6ix9ine Drops New Song and Video, ‘Yaya’ (Watch) – Variety

Controversy-trolling rapper 6ix 9ine has dropped the third single and video since he was launched from jail early on account of coronavirus considerations. Like the primary two, “Gooba” and “Trollz,” this one was filmed and recorded in non-social-distanced lockdown, options numerous booty and brilliant colours, and, for no matter purpose, milk.

Rapped and sung totally in Spanish, the upshot of the track could be discovered on this lyric:

“Una nena asi me hacia falta/Que metiera mi mano por su falda/Se ve que no es santa/Es como yo que le gusta la maldad,” he raps, which interprets in English to, “I wanted a lady like that/ To place my hand in her skirt/ It’s obviousl that she’s no saint/ Like me, she’s received a style for evil.”

The three songs the rapper has launched since his launch are remarkably completely different from one another musically, between the hard-hitting “Gooba” and the comparatively free groove of “Trollz,” which options Nicki Minaj.

The rapper’s early launch from a two-year sentence was technically on account of coronavirus considerations but additionally concerned a cope with federal law-enforcement officers in which the 23-year-old (whose actual title is Daniel Hernandez) turned on gang members and pleaded responsible to 9 federal felonies together with racketeering conspiracy, firearms expenses and narcotics trafficking.

Since his launch on home arrest, he’s launched into a sequence of attention-grabbing social-media campaigns starting from trolling different rappers like Meek Mill to a chart conspiracy during which he claimed Billboard unfairly boosted Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s single “Caught With You” over his “Gooba,” depriving him of a No. 1 single. That declare that was largely debunked by the publication.