Rapper B-Free Arrested For Assault Against Rapper Kingchi Mane

Rapper B-Free has been positioned beneath arrest by the Yongsan police division after assaulting fellow rapper Kingchi Mane for leaving disagreeable feedback on his private social media account.

On Could 23 at 10:20 p.m. KST, B-Free went to the parking zone of an condominium constructing within the Huam neighborhood of Seoul’s Yongsan District and hit rapper Kingchi Mane within the face. Law enforcement officials had been dispatched after receiving stories of the incident and arrested B-Free on the spot.

Kingchi Mane, who as soon as appeared on Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 8,” posted proof of the assault on his private Instagram account.

Set off Warning: Photograph of harm

Together with photos of the wound on his face and the grime on his garments, the rapper wrote, “I used to be speaking with B-Free in regards to the feedback I wrote on Instagram, and he requested me to inform him my dwelling deal with. I figured that I might face him and resolve the difficulty. Nonetheless, round 10:20 p.m. he got here to my home and resorted to violence, and the police arrested him on website. He was an artist that I revered, however now not. He stated that he enjoys hitting folks, so I hope he pays the best worth for what he has carried out.”

Throughout his college days, Kingchi Mane was concerned in controversy relating to his participation in a chat room the place he was suspected to have sexually harassed different college students. When the rapper appeared on “Present Me the Cash 8” in 2019, his previous controversy was revealed, and he apologized for taking part within the chat room by posting a handwritten be aware of apology. The rapper was edited out of the present.

Supply (1)