Rapper Badshah gave Rs 75 lakh to increase fake social media likes and followers

Mumbai: In connection with the sensational social media racket associated with making fake 'followers and likes' in the entertainment world, it has been revealed that rapper Aditya Prateik Singh Sisodia alias Badshah paid Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Police has been investigating the sensational social media racket related to making fake 'followers and likes'. In this, Mumbai Police has investigated at least 20 big personalities including rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia alias Badshah. Official sources have given this information.

Let us know that the racket was busted last month. After a 10-hour-long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Friday, the emperor allegedly agreed to pay Rs 75 lakh to promote his music album with fake likes and followers.

Sources said that he was questioned again on Saturday and is likely to be summoned again on Sunday for other related aspects of the investigation. The Mumbai Police made this inquiry on 14 July through Analytical Technical-Intelligence to expose the sensational scam and apprehend a person. The step was taken in this regard following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi.

According to Trivedi’s complaint on 11 July, some people had created his fake Instagram profile and were contacting other celebrities in the entertainment industry with similar offers.

Investigation of 100 social media marketing (SMM) firms and 54 portals

Police is investigating at least 100 social media marketing (SMM) firms and 54 portals across India, using fake IDs or bots to create fake profiles, likes, comments, followers, etc. on Instagram, TickTock, Facebook Give.

Yesterday, the police interrogated the rapper Badshah for 9 hours.

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Mumbai police on Friday interrogated rap singer Badshah for nine hours in connection with the investigation of a gang that made and sold fake followers and 'likes' on social media. The king arrived at the crime information unit (CIU) office at 12:30 pm on Friday and came out at around quarter past ten.

Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi’s fake profile was made

On social media, someone had created a fake profile of Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi, after the police complained that the CIU started investigating the gang. During the investigation, the police discovered a gang that creates fake profiles on social media and sells fake followers and likes to ‘influential’ people. Police had recorded statements of about 20 people in this case. (language input)