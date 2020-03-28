Rapper Cam’ron Takes Shots At Uncut Gems For Offering Him ‘Sucker Ass Role’

Apart from shining a light-weight on the consequences of playing additions, Uncut Gems gave audiences an up shut and private look into the world of jewelers in New York’s Diamond District. Administrators Josh and Benny Safdie wished their movie to be as genuine as doable and took measures to make sure that this is able to be this case. Now, it might seem that the directing pair and the movie’s star, Adam Sandler, labored with Cam’ron throughout prep, and the rapper is feeling a bit slighted after the film’s launch.