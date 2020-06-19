Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder – Variety

UPDATED: Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris (actual title: Christopher Dooley) has been charged with second-degree homicide in reference to a capturing that happened in Shreveport, La., early Friday, native police confirmed to Variety.

Dooley — finest recognized for his 2007 hit “A Bay Bay” — was arrested Friday morning and charged with one depend of second diploma homicide and one depend of unlawful possession of stolen issues after the capturing, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a comfort retailer within the metropolis.

In line with the police report, officers arrived to discover a man who had been shot a number of instances; he died after being taken to an area hospital. The investigators mentioned that Dooley claimed the capturing was in self-defense, after an alleged wrestle over a automobile that he claimed was his however officers later realized didn’t belong to him and was stolen from its proprietor in Texas. Video footage of the incident additionally led detectives to imagine that Dooley didn’t act in self-defense.

The sufferer’s identification had not been launched on the time of this text’s publication.

Dooley’s first single, the 2007 track “A Bay Bay,” was additionally his greatest hit, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and No. three on its rap chart and was licensed platinum. The album that adopted, “51/50 Ratchet,” reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the rap chart. Signed to the Polo Grounds imprint (by way of Sony Music’s J Data), he launched a second album, “Unleashed,” two years later, though it met with middling success, it included the hit “Halle Berry (She’s Nice),” which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s rap chart. He has launched a number of mixtapes within the years since, together with collaborations with Ty Dolla Signal, Lil Boosie and Mario.

His most up-to-date mixtape, “King Cane,” was launched in March of 2017.