Rapper Iron Passes Away

Rapper Iron has handed away.

On January 25, it was reported that Iron was discovered bleeding and unconscious on an residence complicated’s flower mattress in Jung District, Seoul at 10:25 a.m. that day.

Seoul Jungbu Police Station confirmed in a name with Dispatch, “We have been referred to as in by an [apartment] guard who advised us they found Iron. He was urgently taken to the hospital, however he handed away.” They added, “At this level, it’s unclear whether or not or not Iron died by suicide. We’re investigating the precise reason for his loss of life.”

Iron was the runner-up on Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 3” in 2014. He had just lately been booked on suspicions of assaulting a minor who was dwelling as his roommate and receiving music classes from him. In 2018, Iron obtained a suspended jail sentence for committing courting violence in 2016.

If you want to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for a listing of worldwide hotlines which you can name, and when you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

