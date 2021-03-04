Rapper Killagramz Booked For Suspicions Of Marijuana Possession And Use

Rapper Killagramz has been taken into custody by the police on suspicions of possession and use of marijuana.

On March 3, the Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul confirmed that Killagramz (actual title Lee Joon Hee) had been booked with out detention and was being investigated on fees of violating the Narcotics Management Act.

In accordance with the police, somebody known as in with a grievance on March 1 round 4:10 p.m. KST a few scent like burning mugwort. When the police arrived, Killagramz’s home was filled with smoke and the sturdy scent of burning mugwort. The police suspected him of smoking marijuana, however Killagramz denied it at first and claimed it was the scent of his digital cigarettes.

Nonetheless, the police found dried marijuana leaves in his kitchen, in addition to extra marijuana and dismantled plastic inhalers within the drawers of his residence workplace and within the air flow system. Finally, Killagramz admitted to having bought about 400,000 received (about $350) value of marijuana in December 2020 from an unknown foreigner within the Itaewon neighborhood. The police are at present investigating whether or not different folks additionally used marijuana with him.

Killagramz shared the next letter on Instagram:

Good day, that is Killagramz. First, I want to apologize for disappointing those that have sincerely liked and supported me, in addition to these individuals who don’t know something about me. I ought to have talked about this earlier than the experiences got here out, so I’m additionally sorry that that is late. Three days in the past, I used to be visited by the Yeongdeungpo police on suspicions of marijuana use. In the course of the police investigation, I admitted my wrongdoings and acknowledged all the fees. As a part of my self-reflection, I’ve voluntarily handed over all of the proof that the police requested and am cooperating with the investigation. I’ll in fact obtain punishment based on the regulation as properly. Authorized punishment is a given, however I additionally acknowledge that I’ve finished one thing I ought to by no means have finished as a public determine that kids may look as much as and be taught from. I’ll take the time to learn the feedback from those that learn this publish, in addition to those that got here right here after studying the information experiences, and replicate on my actions. As soon as once more, I apologize. I’ll take this incident as a likelihood to set myself straight from habits that leads to public criticism. I promise that I’ll return far more mature than earlier than. As soon as once more, I bow my head and apologize to the followers and people who have been dissatisfied in me, who trusted me, in addition to those that first discovered about me by way of this information, and all those that reside faithfully based on Korean regulation. I’m in deep self-reflection and deeply sorry.

