Rapper King Von Killed in Atlanta Shooting

Chicago rapper King Von, whose debut album “Welcome to O’Block” was launched on Oct. 30, died early Friday morning in a capturing incident in Atlanta that additionally killed two different males. He was 26.

The rapper, whose actual identify was Dayvon Bennett, was visiting the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue when two males approached his group. The altercation quickly devolved into gunfire and 6 males had been shot, three, together with Bennett, fatally. Officers from the Atlanta Police Division responded, additionally firing photographs in the course of the course of the altercation.

“Presently, our investigators imagine Mr. Bennett was shot in the course of the preliminary shootout between the 2 teams of males, previous to police responding and trying to cease the capturing,” the Atlanta police instructed the New York Occasions. “A part of the investigations will embody figuring out which people had been struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether or not any had been struck by gunfire from the officers.”

Of the responding responding officers, the New York Occasions reported that two had been working safety whereas off responsibility and one was on responsibility and patrolling close by. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated it’s is trying into the officers’ conduct.

King Von had lately discovered streaming success together with his mixtapes, two of which had been launched this 12 months. The Chicago native’s most streamed music, “Took Her To The O,” and newest album, “Welcome to O’Block,” reference a tough space of town the place he grew up.

The rapper lately relocated to Atlanta in pursuit of his music profession. He and Lil Durk had been arrested on an tried homicide cost from final 12 months that remained open after the 2 had been launched on bond.

Celebrities and followers took to social media on Friday to mourn King Von’s loss of life. Artists like Probability The Rapper, Lil Yachty and YG gave their condolences. Probability additionally took a second to touch upon the perceived politicization of King Von’s loss of life.

“It at all times takes one thing taking place near residence to appreciate how shortly people on twitter politicize, romanticize or pseudo socially analyze actual issues that occur to actual folks,” he wrote. “The whole lot doesn’t need to have a quick lesson for twitter, typically it simply occurred.”

King Von was a part of Lil Durk’s Solely The Household collective and was additionally signed with EMPIRE. An announcement shared by EMPIRE on Twitter states, “We’re lucky to have witnessed [King Von’s] progress and evolution, however know he had a lot extra to provide to the world.”