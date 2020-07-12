Rapper Lil Marlo Dies at 30 – Variety

Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo has died, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s workplace confirmed to NBC Information. Whereas no explanation for loss of life had been confirmed, TMZ, which first reported the information, cites a police supply as saying the MC, whose actual identify was Rudolph Johnson, was shot whereas driving. The health worker’s workplace mentioned he was 30, though some reviews say he was 27.

A rep for his label, High quality Management, confirmed the loss of life.

Atlanta police confirmed to NBC that officers discovered a 30-year-old man who was shot in a automobile on I-285 close to the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass after responding to a name about an accident on Saturday night time, though they didn’t verify his id. The rep mentioned police imagine the motive force was deliberately shot and the division’s murder investigators are wanting into the incident.

Lil Yachty posted concerning the capturing early Sunday, writing on Instagram, “We simply did a track a four this morning smh rip brother.”

Marlo was signed with powerhouse Atlanta label High quality Management — residence to Yachty, Migos, Lil Child, Metropolis Ladies and others — and had launched a number of singles.