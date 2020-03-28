Rapper Scarface on Living With Coronavirus: ‘I’m Scared to Death’

Rapper Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing constructive for the coronavirus. Scarface, whose actual identify is Brad Jordan, was interviewed by Atlanta rapper Ludacris on Instagram Dwell on March 27. Some three thousand individuals tuned in for the 20-minute chat.

“I’m scared to dying,” mentioned Scarface, who on Thursday (March 26) revealed that he examined constructive for COVID-19. The Houston native has been quarantined for 3 weeks in his home with no bodily contact exterior. He first skilled signs like a scarcity of style and odor. “I ain’t by no means felt like this… susceptible,” he added. “For the primary time in my life, I really feel like I used to be not accountable for what was about to occur.”

Scarface emphasised repeatedly the dire want for all to keep remoted. “Don’t do it,” he cautioned to younger individuals who need to socialize. “I do know we really feel invincible at instances.” Personalizing the expertise much more, Scarface added: “If God was attempting to get my consideration, he now has my undivided consideration.”

To cross the time, Scarface mentioned he was watching “All-American” on Netflix and catching up with pals, household and friends like Ice-T and Ice Dice. “D-Good saved me,” he mentioned of the DJ’s hours-long set over the weekend. “That shit that helped me greater than something.”

The ever inquisitive Ludacris requested a spread of questions on each day life to which Scarface hesitated in making gentle however assured anybody watching that he had barely left his bed room by no means thoughts permitting any exterior individuals or merchandise into his residence. An appreciative ‘Cris ended their speak with gratitude for “being so uncooked and trustworthy and susceptible … at all times sturdy and resilient.”

Greatest referred to as a member of the Geto Boys, he launched greater than 10 albums as a solo artist and spent a portion of his profession as a document govt at Def Jam South. Final 12 months, he ran for Houston Metropolis Council, dropping to former educator Carolyn Evans-Shabazz in a run-off election.