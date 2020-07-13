Rapper Talib Kweli Is First Major Artist to Launch Album Via Patreon – Variety

Veteran rapper and activist Talib Kweli introduced in the present day that he can be launching his new album, “Cultural Foreign money,” through the impartial subscription service, Patreon. Whereas artists like Kimbra and Ani DiFranco have launched songs by the service, Kweli is the primary main artist to use it for a full album.

Whereas particulars on the album itself have been scant, the Patreon plans are spelled out intimately on https://www.patreon.com/TalibKweli. Followers can be in a position to select from 1 of three tiers to subscribe to, ranging in value from $5/month to $25/ month, every with a novel set of advantages that may embody:

Unique first entry to “Cultural Foreign money,” with a brand new observe dropping each month for 12 months

A month-to-month unreleased observe/video from unspecified “hip-hop legends” curated by Kweli

Entry to a “Patreon Solely Discord” to join with Talib and his crew

Unique stickers, signed vinyl albums, dwell Q&As and even a shout-out on his Patron-only “Vibrate Greater” speak present (which is obtainable within the $10 and $25 degree)

Of the partnership, Kweli mentioned, “I’m thought-about an underground rapper. My lyrics critique the established order. On paper, I used to be not supposed to be a profitable artist. I succeeded despite the percentages as a result of I used to be at all times in a position to go across the trade and join with my followers straight. When the music trade informed me no, I constructed an trade round myself. Working with Patreon is the following step on this evolution. Patreon was created by artists for artists. I’m proud to be born who I’m, however my chosen tribe consists of artists and individuals who love artwork. Sharing my artwork on Patreon permits me to join with my tribe in superb and revolutionary methods. ”

Patreon is a creator-founded subscription platform that lets artists create their very own distinctive membership gives and management the worth of their artwork through a direct relationship with their followers.