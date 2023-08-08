Rapper Tory Lanez Will Be Punished For Shooting Singer Megan Thee Stallion:

On Monday, Tory Lanez will get his sentence for killing another musician, Megan Thee Stallion, in 2020.

Lanez, whose real name was Daystar Peterson, was adjudged guilty of three crimes in December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, who was hurt and had bullet pieces in her feet.

In a document about Lanez’s sentence, they said that in addition to the crimes for which he was found guilty, he had re-traumatized Megan by posting about the case on social media, which gave many of his more than 2 million fans the courage to attack her.

Who Are The Most Important People In This Case?

Tory Lanez, whose real name was Daystar Peterson, was a Canadian musician. He started putting out mixtapes in 2009, and his fame grew steadily before he started putting out records on big labels.

The 31-year-old’s last record made it into the top 10 upon the Billboard 200 list, and he was a guest act on Jack Harlow’s No. 2 hit, “WHATS POPPIN.” Megan Thee Stallion, who is now 28 years old, was already a big rising star when she was shot, and her popularity has grown even more since then.

Megan Thee’s Song “Savage” Ranked No.1 At Billboard Hot 100 Within 2021:

The Houston-based rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, got a Grammy for the best new artist award within 2021 and had No. 1 hits upon the Billboard Hot 100 alongside her song “Savage,” which features Beyoncé, as well as as a guest upon Cardi B’s “WAP.”

Prosecutors want Lanez to get 13 years in jail for the crime and what they call a “campaign of misinformation” he ran through hip-hop blogs as well as music to hurt Megan Thee Stallion’s reputation after the crime.

Lawyers Of Lanez’s Requested For Probation And Inpatient Drug Treatment Program:

Lanez’s lawyers have asked for probation and an inpatient drug treatment program to help the musician deal with his drinking, which they say he got as a way to deal with traumatic events in his youth.

In a letter about Lanez’s sentence, his lawyers said that he should only get probation and be let out of jail to go to a private program for people who use drugs.

They say that the proof that led to his arrest was “questionable at finest” and argue that his lack of regret should not be taken into account when he is sentenced. The letter says that if the accusations were true, drinking and bad experiences as a child would be issues.

Right Now Lanez Was Within Jail Due To Jury Declared Him Guilty:

Lanez is in jail because a Los Angeles jury declared him guilty of all three felonies in December: assault involving a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a loaded, illegal firearm in a car, and firing a firearm alongside gross negligence.

Prosecutors said it started on the 12th of July 2020, alongside a small pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills. Megan Pete, whose real name is Megan Thee Stallion, got to the house just a few hours before Lanez.

They left in a black SUV with Kelsey Harris and Lanez’s security guard to drop Megan Thee Stallion as well as Harris off at the vacation rental where they were staying.

The reading of the decision turned into a dramatic as well as chaotic scene when Lanez’s parent jumped up in the crowd and criticized the “wicked system” that put his son in jail.

Parents And Fans Of Lanez Yelled That The Case Was Unfair:

He was dragged out of the courtroom by deputies as Lanez fans yelled that the case was unfair. The sentence will take place on a floor with a higher level of protection than the hearing.

During the trial, Megan said that in the summer of 2020, Lanez shot the gun at the back of her feet as well as told her to dance as she moved away from the SUV they were in. The party had been at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills.

Big Revels Upon This Case By George Mgdesyan, Who Is Lawyer Of Lanez:

During the trial, Lanez’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan, said that Harris shot Megan Thee Stallion after Lanez told the court that he as well as Megan Thee Stallion had been dating.

On May 9, Lanez’s lawyers asked for a new trial, but Superior Court Judge David Herriford, who will hand down Lanez’s sentence, said no. The lawyers for Lanez had said that a post from his Instagram account shouldn’t have been used as evidence.

Megan Claimed That Lamez Told Her Not To Call Police Because At That Time Lamez Is On Parole:

They said that Megan’s claim that Lanez told her not to call the police due to he was upon parole as well as would get in big trouble if she did was not true and that Megan shouldn’t have been able to use her past mistakes against her.

They also said that the DNA proof that authorities used to say that Lanez was probably the shooter didn’t meet industry standards.

Why Megan Thee Stallion Waited Until August 20, 2020?

The event made the news and sparked rumors for weeks, but Megan Thee Stallion didn’t say that Lanez shot her until August 20, 2020. She did this on Instagram Live.

“I might be your child. “I could be your brother,” Lanez told Herriford as he was being led out of the courtroom the day before the judge decided that excluding the disputed proof wouldn’t have made a difference.

The accusations and charges against Lanez, whose real name is Megan Pete, led to a lot of lies and hate speech online about the artist, which led to talks about misogyny, especially the kind of sexism that Black women face.

What Has Tory Lanez Performed Since He Was Sentenced To Jail?

Lanez was taken into prison as soon as the judge read his sentence in court last December. Lanez’s father spoke out against the “wicked system” that led to his son’s sentence.

The sentencing was put off because Lanez’s lawyers asked for a new trial, saying that evidence was still wrongly allowed into the trial. In May 2023, that request was turned down. Such moves right after a sentence are common, but they rarely work.