Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charge

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is needed on a homicide cost in reference to the Dec. 10 capturing of 28-year-old James Adams final month within the southwest space of town, Atlanta police confirmed to Selection. The information was first reported within the Atlanta Journal-Structure.

Lucci, 29, (actual title: Rayshawn Bennett), is needed on prices of homicide, aggravated assault, collaborating in legal avenue gang exercise and weapons prices, in response to an Atlanta police information launch.

Two others, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, have been arrested in Miami on comparable prices for his or her alleged roles within the capturing, in response to the report.

Adams was discovered with a gunshot wound to the face on Dec. 10 and later died of his accidents. A second gunshot sufferer arrived at a close-by hearth station; that sufferer survived his accidents, and investigators decided the shootings have been associated.

In accordance with the police report, the capturing occurred at a unique location and Adams’ physique was dropped off close by. Officers discovered a number of shell casings on the scene. A $5,000 reward has been supplied for info resulting in Bennett’s arrest.

The Atlanta native, who has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Migos and 2Chainz, amongst others, launched his debut mixtape, “Want Me Effectively,” in 2014, and scored a success three years later together with his “Lengthy Dwell Nut” EP, which peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. His 2018 debut album, “Ray Ray From Summerhill,” reached No. 14.

Lucci by accident fired a gun he stated was borrowed throughout a video shoot final September. Lucci later informed Vlad-TV that the video director had requested that he maintain a gun for a scene, and he didn’t notice it was actual. “After I cocked it again, [director] GT’s like, ‘Nah, don’t cock it again,’ so it acquired caught,” he stated. “I used to be aiming it on the floor and I simply hit it. And I ain’t suppose nothing was in it, however that shit shot. And I stated, ‘Oh, that’s why you stated “Don’t cock it again”.’”

He was in a relationship with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, for a number of years and was additionally featured in a Sean John promoting marketing campaign in 2017 and 2018.

His most up-to-date album, “Want Me Effectively 3,” was launched final month. Reginae Carter appeared in one of many album’s movies.

A label rep for Lucci didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for remark.