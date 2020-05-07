Rapper Young Cream Reportedly Tests Positive For Marijuana Use Following Arrest

Korean rapper Young Cream, previously of the group M.I.B, was arrested by the police.

On Could 7, Channel A’s “Information A” reported that Young Cream was booked on suspicions of violating the Narcotics Management Act and was questioned by the police.

“Information A” studies that Young Cream was arrested on April 29 after the police obtained a name from a lady who mentioned she was being adopted by a person she didn’t know. It’s described that the person had adopted her from exterior the elevators on the fourth basement degree to the car parking zone, and he stored speaking incoherently as he did issues akin to ask the place the exit was.

He’s described as then behaving unusually upstairs in a shopping mall. A supply from an actual property workplace mentioned, “The very first thing that made me really feel one thing was off was that he mentioned that he would purchase a constructing. I’d possibly describe it as his thoughts was wandering.” They mentioned he left a enterprise card when he left.

The police headed to the tackle listed on his enterprise card, and so they discovered him in an workplace about three minutes away. They suspected that he had taken medication, and a primary drug take a look at reportedly got here again constructive for marijuana.

It’s reported that Young Cream advised police throughout questioning, “I smoked marijuana as a result of I used to be inquisitive about it.”

Channel A states that they have been unable to get involved with Young Cream or his company. The outlet studies that the police plan to name Young Cream again in to query him on the main points of how the marijuana was distributed.

Young Cream debuted in 2011 with the hip hop group M.I.B, which disbanded in January 2017. He went on to debut as a soloist that 12 months.

