Raqs E Bismil Solid, Timing, Actress Identify, Wiki – FilmyOne.com

Raqs e Bismil is a Pakistani drama which airs on Hum TV. This display is directed via Wajahat Rauf and produced via Shazia Wajahat below the banner of Show off Productions. ‘Hashim Nadeem’ is the author of the drama Raqs-e-Bismil.

Raqs and Bismil (Hum TV)

Drama Raqs and Bismil Channel Hum TV Directed via Wajahat Rauf Created via Shazia Wajahat Starring Imran Ashraf

Sarah Khan

Zara Sheikh |

Fariya Hassan Written via Hashim Nadeem timing 8 pm (Friday) Nation of foundation Pakistan

Raqs and Bismil Solid

mister no. function identify Actual identify 1 Zohra Sarah Khan 2 moosa Imran Ashraf 3 sitara Fariya Hassan 4 Layla Zara Sheikh | 5 Chanda (zohra’s buddy) Benazir Khan 6 Tauqeer (Toqeer) Azeem Sajjad 7 Sakina’s mom Javeria Abbasic 8 Sakina Anoushay Abbasic 9 Moosa’s mom Nida Mumtaz 10 Is a Momin Saqib 11 Pir Qudaratullah Shahi Mehmood Aslam 12 Saranga Rashid Farooqui 13 Anna ji Gul-e-Rana 14 Kamran (Sakina’s lover) Taha Humayun 15 saeeda Farah Nadir 16 Murad Saleem Mairaji 17 Malik Shahryar Furqan Qureshi 18 Now not but recognized Farrukh Darbar 19 Sitara’s father Shehzad Malik Pir Fazal 20 Shehbaaz Gill Sajid Shah |

We will be able to proceed to replace the Raqs-e-Bismil starcast record.

