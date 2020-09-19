Rara Colectivo, Gadea Partner on Cordelia Alegre’s Debut ‘La Union’

Barcelona’s Gadea Movies, co-producer of Laura Herrero Garvin’s Mexico Metropolis-set documentary “La Mami,” a success at IDFA, is reaching throughout the Atlantic as soon as extra, linking to Colombia’s Rara Colectivo Audiovisual on the manufacturing of Cordelia Alegre’s “La Unión.”

Put by means of this 12 months’s Display screen-Incubator on the Madrid Movie College (ECAM), “La Unión” marks one more characteristic debut from a Barcelona-based feminine director, this time a fiction movie.

“La Unión” additionally turns on one of many key leitmotifs of films made by Spain’s latest era of filmmakers, weighing in as an id drama marked by a return to the protagonists’ and director’s roots.

Additionally written by Alegre, in “La Union,” Cecilia and Juliana, 18-year-old twin sisters, journey from Barcelona to their birthplace, their mom’s dwelling village in Colombia, the place they try to search out traces of their household historical past and uncover a few of its secrets and techniques.

The venture has been put by means of the Ibero-American Screenwriting Residency at Cali in Colombia, and the Novos Cinemas Lab.

Jaime Guerrero is producing for Rara Colectivo. Its involvement – on board “La Unión” from its starting, even earlier than Gadea – isn’t just a query of finance but additionally for the movie to have Colombian inventive enter, changing into a “non-colonialist” imaginative and prescient of Colombia, Alegre stated.

“La Unión” may very well be seen as a coming-of-age story. The sisters do change as a consequence of their go to, Alegre stated. However she hopes the movie is greater than that.

“It’s a journey they make to grasp themselves, their household, the place they arrive from, and the way that impacts them, what they’ve left behind,” stated Alegre.

The union of the title is the bond the sisters share, weighted by a rising realization that they might simply have one different.

Alegre’s mom is Colombian. She commented: “I felt an actual must know extra about my grandparents, to grasp my mom and thru her myself.”

The necessity for a way of self might replicate a response to an age of galloping globalization. On the identical time, it is available in on the phenomenon of immigration from the angle of two sisters discovering the life they may have had in Colombia if their father hadn’t died, forcing their mom emigrate.

By way of affect, Alegre admires 2011 Locarno Golden Leopard winner “Again to Keep,” from Argentine-born (and Swiss-raised) Milagros Mumenthaler, and Argentine 2020 Berlinale Technology entry “Mum, Mum, Mum,” each films that, like “La Unión,” “discuss of absence,” right here of a father, the presence of someone who isn’t there, however is in one other manner,” she noticed.

Writing a couple of topic near the director’s coronary heart can be one hallmark of a brand new wave of Catalan feminine administrators whose ranks are nonetheless welling and with whom Alegre says that she identifies. She educated at considered one of Spain’s foremost movie establishments, Barcelona’s Pompeu Fabra, returning for a Grasp’s diploma in documentary filmmaking, the place she co-directed as her commencement movie a characteristic doc, “The Distance of Names.”

“One other topic which actually pursuits me is reminiscence,” Alegre acknowledged. The documentary turns on 4 graduates from Pompeu Fabra who got down to find, 75 years later, in present-day Spain, the kids despatched by humble Republican households to foster colonies in Catalonia through the Spanish Civil Warfare, merely in order that they might have sufficient meals to eat.

“We wished to file their recollections, whereas that’s nonetheless potential,” Alegre stated. “‘La Unión’ is barely related: About two sisters recuperating their household historical past, earlier than it’s erased.”