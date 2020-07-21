Rare “misplaced” Doctor Who serial footage shows a classic Dalek attack

It appears oddly acceptable that in a collection like Doctor Who even a few of its personal tales are misplaced in time, with a host of lacking episodes from the classic period of the present steadily being recovered and recreated through the years.

One of the well-known “misplaced” episodes, Patrick Troughton’s Energy of the Daleks was recreated in animated kind in 2016, and now a revamped, up to date model of the animation is coming quickly – however earlier than watching that, why not try a few of the unique footage?

You see, not all of Energy of the Daleks was misplaced (or no less than recorded over within the BBC archive), with a few of the surviving clips included on the brand new DVD launch. And RadioTimes.com can now completely debut one such clip under, exhibiting the Daleks ramping up for an attack.

Taken from episode 5 of the 1966 serial, the clip (which primarily options 4 Daleks shouting “Conquer and Destroy” in entrance of a cardboard background of different Daleks) has circulated earlier than, however the larger high quality sound and film positively nonetheless make it a deal with for Doctor Who completists.

Screaming Daleks! Wobbly units! A touch of the credit and that classic theme! Actually, past discovering the precise episode itself, what extra may a Who fan ask for?

To observe extra of those surviving clips together with new behind-the-scenes options and the revamped animated Energy of the Daleks itself, Whovians nonetheless eager to discover each nook of their favorite present would do properly to select up the brand new model of the serial when it’s launched in direction of the tip of July.

And who is aware of? In years to come back, possibly there’ll be extra misplaced Doctor Who footage rising from the ether, alongside continued animated recreations utilizing no matter materials is left. As with a lot of this collection, it’s solely a matter of time.

Doctor Who: The Energy Of The Daleks out on DVD and Blu-ray on the 27th July, and is offered for pre-order now. For those who’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV information.