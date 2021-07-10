Rasagnya Reddy (Actress) Age, Wiki, Biography, Circle of relatives, Photographs, Films, Serials – Newzpanda

Rasagnya Reddy is an Indian movie actress and style, who basically works in Telugu movie and tv Business. She was once born on eleventh November 1995 and taken up in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. She began her performing profession with Telugu Serial Majili arrived on ETV and likewise acted in most well liked serial Naa Peru Meenakshi. She additionally made her Film debut with Nede Vidudala in 2021 which is directed through Ram Reddy Pannala, which stars Asif Khan and Mouryani in lead roles.
Rasagnya Reddy Biography
|Title
|Rasagnya Reddy
|Nick Names
|Rasagnya Ritu
|Date of Beginning
|eleventh November 1995
|Age
|26 (As of 2021)
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Partner
|No
|Place of origin
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Lives in
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Folks
|Father- But to Replace
Mom – But to Replace
|Siblings
|Unknown
|College
|But to Replace
|Faculty
|But to Replace
|Training {Qualifications}
|But to Replace
|Faith
|Hindu
|Nationality
|Indian
Rasagnya’s Reliable Social Media Profiles
Fb : fb.com/rasagnya.reddy.31
Instagram : instagram.com/rasagnya_ritu
Twitter : But to be up to date
