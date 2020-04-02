Rashida Jones Given Oversight of MSNBC Daytime Schedule

Rashida Jones, an NBC Information government whose oversight of particular programming has put her extra in demand in current months, has been positioned in cost of MSNBC’s daytime schedule.

Her appointment comes after she has organized a number of big-headline packages throughout a punishing information cycle that has included town-hall occasions, political debates and particular reviews centered on the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic. MSNBC’s daytime schedule is essentially constructed round hour-long packages that includes NBC Information anchors and reporters, the outcome of a pivot in 2015 beneath prime information government Andy Lack away from a schedule of hosts providing a progressive lens on the information.

“The steps we’ve got taken over the previous few years—by infusing the good work of MSNBC with the large sources and journalistic heft of NBC Information—have ready us for this second,” MSNBC President Phil Griffin and NBC Information President Noah Oppenheim mentioned to staffers in a memo Wednesday. “And now, reporting on a disaster not like any of us has ever seen, we’re extra dedicated than ever to the mission of breaking extra information all through the day.”

Jones will retain her duties as senior vp of specials for NBC Information and MSNBC.

She has expertise with MSNBC’s late-morning and afternoon packages, having served not too long ago as managing editor of the community’s daytime packages.

As half of the transfer, Dan Arnall, a former weekend government producer at “NBC Nightly Information” who had been given oversight of some MSNBC daytime packages, will report back to Jones, as will Betsy Korona, an government director of information for MSNBC and the NBC Information Now streaming video service.

The executives additionally mentioned government producers of MSNBC’s primetime packages would report on to Griffin, with Jonathan Wald, senior vp of programming and growth, taking up a senior government producer function at “The 11th Hour With Brian Williams.”