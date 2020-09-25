‘Rashomon’ TV Series From Amblin Television in Development at HBO Max

Amblin Television’s TV sequence primarily based on “Rashomon” has landed at HBO Max for improvement.

The venture, which has been in the works since late 2018, is not going to be a direct adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s traditional movie, however will retain the important thing plot machine. It’s described as a drama centering round a grisly sexual assault and homicide, and the unraveling thriller seen via a number of characters’ competing narratives.

The sequence has Billy Ray, whose current credit embody “Captain Philips” and “The Comey Rule,” and Virgil Williams writing. Amblin co-presidents of TV Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will government produce, together with Mark Canton of Ambiance Leisure, Leigh Ann Burton of Opus7 Leisure, and David Hopwood.

“I’m delighted to work with Amblin Companions and HBO Max to reimagine Rashomon for immediately’s viewers. I’m excited to see my dad’s imaginative and prescient via this inspirational story saved alive and made accessible to a brand new era,” mentioned Hisao Kurosawa, Akira Kurosawa’s son.

“Rashomon” was initially launched in 1950, and went on to win a number of main awards, together with an honorary Oscar two years later. It’s regularly cited as one of many best movies ever made, and has been imitated and parodied many occasions since its launch.

“Reality has grow to be more and more fractured in this age of cable information and social media’s “say it and it’s true” tradition,” mentioned Frank and Falvey. “Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece was not only a homicide thriller; it was a revolution in storytelling, as cinema’s most impactful and influential early exploration of subjective factors of view and flawed narration. Seventy years after the movie’s launch, the legacy of ‘Rashomon’ is indeniable and its central themes extra related than ever. Our sequence will honor the impression of the unique work and discover the age-old idea of goal fact versus subjective perspective in our fashionable occasions.”

“Our partnership on ‘Rashomon’ relies on our mutual pledge to make each single episode, each scene, and each character of this present a loving homage to Kurosawa’s expertise as an artist. That’s our true north,” added Williams and Ray in a joint assertion.

