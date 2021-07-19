Rasika Agashe Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Husband, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Rasika Agashe is an Indian actor, writer, and director. She is the co-founder of a theatre workforce referred to as “Being Association.” Rasika is known for playing the placement of Rabia throughout the Bollywood film “Mere Pyare Prime Minister.”

Wiki/Biography

Rasika Agashe was once born in Pune.

She did her schooling from Pune’s S.N.D.T. Kanyashala and went to Fergusson School to pursue her graduation. She started appearing in plays right kind from her school days. Even previous than completing her graduation, she bought admission into the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. While in NSD, she learnt theatre and participated in a large number of Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit, and English plays. After graduating from NSD, Rasika stayed in Delhi and did drama for some years. Thereafter, she relocated to Mumbai.

Physically Glance

Most sensible: 5′ 3″

Weight: 75 kg

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

Rasika belongs to a Hindu Family. No longer so much is known about her family. She bought married to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on 12 September 2007. The couple has a daughter, Raahi.

Career

Rasika started her appearing career through appearing in plays. Her first commercial Marathi play was once “Popatpanchi.” Therefore, she did plays like “Chaheta,” “Harus Marus,” “Sat Bhashe Raidas,” “Hum Panchi Lehron Ke,” “Marriage ceremony rite Album,” and “Iss Kambakht Sathe Ka Kya Karein?.”

As a director, Agashe has directed plays like “Collaborators,” “Harus Marus,” “Museum – The Spices of Danger,” and “Sanhitamach’s Raidas.”

Rasika has moreover featured in motion pictures like “BHK [email protected],” “1 Te 4 Band,” and “Mere Pyare High Minister.”

Main points

Rasika met Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Her husband) for the main time at the National School of Drama.

Agashe took up Sanskrit subject in her college, only on account of, its classes bought over early throughout the morning, and he or she had your entire day to do theatre.