Ratatapata Music from Aranmanai 3

Ratatapata is the primary unmarried from Arya starter Aranmanai 3. The track was once composed by means of Sathya C. Ratatapata track lyrics had been penned by means of going down creator Arivu. He has additionally sung a track with Ranina Reddy. Aranmanai 3 is the horror-thriller helmed by means of Sundar C. At the side of Arya, the movie additionally options Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and lots of. Ratatapata track was once launched on 30 August 2021 (Monday). You’ll be able to watch and concentrate to Ratatapata track mp3 on respectable platforms like Wynk, Gaana, Spotify, iTunes, and extra.

Ratatapata Music Main points

Album: Ratatapata

Style: Rap

Forged: Arya, Raashi Khanna

Singer: Arivu and Ranina Reddy

Song: Sathya C

Lyrics: Arivu

Choreography: Brinda

To be had: Saregama Tamil

