Ratchet and Clank and Resident Evil triumph in the Games of the Year for PlayStation fans

A Dimension Apart rises as GOTY on PS5, while Village has done so on PS4.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 22 December 2021, 11:06 47 reviews

2021 comes to an end and, with it, the last votes to best games of the year. After knowing the list of winners of The Game Awards, and even enjoying the return of the 3DJuegos awards with a special gala that we broadcast live, it is the turn of the fans, in this case those of PlayStation.

PlayStation Blog has encouraged fans of Sony consoles and games to exercise their right to vote for the best titles that 2021 has left us, and there are two great protagonists: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, chosen as best PS5 game, and Resident Evil Village, awarded the same award but on PS4.

In addition, other awards have been voted as the best new character of the year, where Lady Dimitrescu has imposed on Rivet, Tenzo and Alex Chen, the best art direction or the best soundtrack. Here is the full list of winners from PlayStation fans:

GOTYs from PlayStation fans

Best PS5 Game: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart Best PS4 Game: Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Best New Character: Lady Dimitrescu

Lady Dimitrescu Best Story: Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Best Art Direction: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart Best Soundtrack: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Better Accessibility: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Best Use of DualSense: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart Better Graphics: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart Best Relaunch: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Best Independent Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Best PSVR Game: Hitman 3

Hitman 3 Best Study of the Year: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Most Anticipated Game: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In 2022 the voting will surely return, so we can expect other names of the house such as Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon: Forbbiden West. About the latter we have recently learned new details about their machines, which will pose a new challenge in Aloy’s adventure that points to February next year.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Ratchet and Clank One Dimension Apart, Insomniac Games, PS5, PS4, Awards, PlayStation and GOTY.