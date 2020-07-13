Rates of patients recovering from corona in 19 states of the country better than national average: Center

new Delhi: The Center said on Tuesday that in 19 states and union territories, the rate of recovery of patients from Kovid-19 is better than the national average of 63.02 percent. The Center said that the steps taken by it in coordination with the state governments led to a “gradual increase” in the rate of recovery of patients. He also said that in 30 states and union territories of the country, the death rate due to Kovid-19 is below the national average of 2.64 percent. Also Read – Punjab Lockdown Extension News: There will be only so many people involved in the wedding ban

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the new rules and standards of abstinence at home and the use of oximeters helped to control patients without symptoms or mild symptoms and did not increase the burden on hospitals. Also Read – PM Modi made VC with Sundar Pichai, Google will invest 10 billion dollars in India

The ministry said, “Hyperactive, predictive and coordinated steps taken by the central and state governments to prevent corona virus infection led to a gradual increase in the number of patients recovering from Kovid-19.” Increased scrutiny and timely Diagnosis also identifies the Kovid-affected patients before they go into the advanced stage of the disease. Also Read – After Test cricket between Corona, this T20 League is coming back, know full detail

The ministry said that effectively implementing the prohibited areas and monitoring programs ensured that the rate of infection remains under control. It said that due to a hierarchical policy and holistic approach, 18,850 patients were cured during the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of people who have been cured of this epidemic in the country so far to 5,53,470.

The ministry said that the recovery rate has also improved and now it is 63.02 percent, and in 19 states and union territories, the recovery rate of patients is higher than the national average.

The rate of recovery of patients in these states and union territories of the country is higher than the national rate:–

– Ladakh (85.45 percent)

– Delhi (79.98 percent)

– Uttarakhand (78.77 percent)

– Chhattisgarh (77.68 percent)

– Himachal Pradesh (76.59 percent)

– Haryana (75.25 percent)

– Chandigarh (74.6 percent)

– Rajasthan (74.22 percent)

– Madhya Pradesh (73.03 percent)

– Gujarat (69.73 percent)

– Tripura (69.18 percent)

– Bihar (69.09 percent)

– Punjab (68.94 percent)

– Odisha (66.69 percent)

– Mizoram (64.94 percent)

– Assam (64.87 percent)

– Telangana (64.84 percent)

– Tamil Nadu (64.66 percent)

– Uttar Pradesh (63.97 percent)

Among the 30 states and union territories of the country, the death rate due to Kovid-19 is less than the national average of 2.64 percent, in Ladakh, Tripura, Assam, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal. The states include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry said that 3,01,609 patients of Kovid-19 are presently undergoing treatment in the country and under the supervision of doctors in hospitals, Kovid care centers or at home separately. It said that the number of patients recovered from the under-treatment cases 2,51,861 is more.