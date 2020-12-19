Ration Card New Rules: Will Ration Card be canceled if not used for three months? Has the government changed the rules! Learn the reality …

Ration Card Latest News: In recent times, a news went viral on many news websites and social media, which was related to the new rule of your Ration Card. It was claimed that the central government has made some new rules regarding the Ration Card New Rules. It says that if you do not use your Ration Card Latest Update for three months, then it will be canceled. Also Read – PM Modi said- We are ready to bow our head and talk on every issue in the interest of farmers.

It was said in the news that according to the new rule issued by the Government of India, if a person did not use the Ration Card for 3 months, then it would be assumed that that person is now competent. In such a situation, he does not need ration and his ration card will be canceled. Also Read – PM Modi said- political parties should stop misleading farmers, count the benefits of Farm Laws

Now an explanation has been issued by the government. In this it has been said that this claim is fake and no changes have been made in the Ration Card New Rules from the government. That is, the news of three months’ talk is baseless and false. Also Read – Farmer Protest Latest News: 23rd day of Kisan Aandolan, Farmers adamant on Delhi border, said- PM talk

In some media reports, it is being claimed that the Central Government has issued instructions to the State Governments that in case the ration is not taken for three months, the ration card can be canceled. #PIBFactCheck: – This claim is fake. The Central Government has not given any such guidelines. pic.twitter.com/2ujrspote2 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 18, 2020

On behalf of the PIB Fact Check, it was tweeted, ‘Some media reports are claiming that the Central Government has issued instructions to the State Governments that the ration card can be canceled if the ration is not taken for three months. In PIB’s Fact Check, this claim was found to be fake and it was said that the Central Government has not given any such guidelines.

Earlier, a message was going viral on social media, in which it was claimed that the Government of India was giving free laptop to all the students of the country. A website link is also provided with the message. However, this news is fake and the Modi government is not running any such scheme. On behalf of PIB Fact Check, it was told that the government has not started any such scheme and this claim is false.

Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/VwDyFwcaf4 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2020

Earlier a text message was going viral, in which it was being claimed that under the Prime Minister Pension Scheme, you will get 70 thousand rupees. These messages were coming on people’s mobiles, in which it is being claimed that you are entitled to get 70 thousand rupees under the Prime Minister Pension Scheme (PM Pension Yojana). However, when this message was investigated, it was found to be incorrect. This claim was also found to be false in PIB’s Fact Check.

Claim: A text message is being circulated with a claim to confirm eligibility for Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’.#PIBFactCheck: This message is #Fake. Central Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/zoomb1cNDO – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2020

Explain that amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the trend of fake news (Fake News) on the Internet and social media has increased significantly. Earlier in a Youtube video it was being claimed that under the ‘Widow Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, the Central Government was giving cash amount of Rs 5 lakh and free sewing machine to the bank account of all the widowed women. This claim was also found to be fake in PIB Fact Check. No such scheme is being run by the central government.

Claim: One #Youtube In the video, it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 5 lakh and free sewing machine in the bank account of all widowed women under the ‘Widow Women Prosperity Scheme’. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government. pic.twitter.com/hDplDHh9eb – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2020

Earlier, in a message going viral on social media, it was being claimed that CBSE has issued a circular for the 12th examination (CBSE 12th Examination Date) to be held in 2020-21. However this was also fake news. At present, no such circulation has been issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Repeated appeals have been made by the government that until the official announcement is made, do not believe the misleading news (Fake News). For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news. PIB cross-checked this claim and found that this information is fake.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.