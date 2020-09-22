Ration card – not linked to Aadhaar, free ration will not be available after September 30, this is how to link …

Ration card Aadhar card: Have you not linked your ration card to Aadhaar? So get it done before 30 September. Otherwise, after this date, those ration cards which are not linked to the Aadhaar card may have problems in getting ration. In view of the Corona crisis that continues across the country, the central government has extended the date of linking ration cards to Aadhaar by 30 days. Also Read – … Now the government will give AADHAR number to 53 crore animals, the reason behind this in the Parliament

According to the Union Food Ministry, so far 90 percent of the total 23.5 crore ration cards have been linked with Aadhaar. Therefore, those people who did not link their ration card to Aadhaar by September 30, then the ration will not be made available by the government. The ministry has said that soon get your ration card linked to Aadhaar card. Also Read – Uidai / Aadhar Card: Lost your Aadhar Card, what to do now? Learn how you can regain your base

It is very easy to link ration card to Aadhaar, know the whole process… Also Read – Uidai / Aadhar Card: What to do if Aadhaar card is lost and mobile number is not registered? Learn here what is the online process

First of all, visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) – uidai.gov.in.

After this, click on the ‘Start Now’ option here.

-Now fill your address, details – district and state name in the open window.

– In the absence options, click on ‘Ration Card’ benefit type and select ‘Ration Card’ scheme.

-Now enter your ration card number, Aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.

-Now one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile. Enter OTP

-A screen completion notification will appear. Now post it.

-Your application will be verified and after successful verification, the process of linking the Aadhaar card with the ration card will be completed.