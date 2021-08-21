Ratnan Prapancha Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

Ratnan Prapancha is the approaching movement drama from the debutant director Rohit Padaki. Dhananjaya leads the movie in a protagonist serve as. Whilst Kutty Pattas popularity Reba Monica John takes the female lead along Pramod, Achyuth Kumar, and others in prominent roles. The film is jointly produced by way of Karthik and Yogi G Raj beneath the producing house of KRG Studios. Song composer Ajaneesh Loknath rankings the background sounds, sound design, and track. Shreesha Kuduvalli handles the camera. The movie will hit the huge monitors briefly.

Ratnan Prapancha Film Main points

Director Rohit Padaki
Manufacturer Karthik & Yogi G Raj
Scriptwriter Rohit Padaki
Style Motion Drama
Solid Dhananjaya, Reba John, and further
Cinematographer Shreesha Kuduvalli
Editor Deepu S Kumar
Song Ajaneesh Loknath
Manufacturing Corporate KRG Studios
Free up date 2021
Language Kannada

Ratnan Prapancha Solid

Right here’s all the cast tick list of the approaching Kannada movie Ratnan Prapancha,

Ratnan Prapancha Trailer

Right here’s the movement mystery trailer from Ratnan Prapancha movie,


Ratnan Prapancha Songs

The songs, subject matters, bgm shall be introduced briefly.

Keep Tuned with Sociallykeeda.com For added Leisure Information

Disclaimer: We at www.sociallykeeda.com request you to take a look at motion pictures on our readers only with cinemas and Amazon Top Video, Netflix, Hotstar and any reputable virtual streaming corporations. Don’t use the pyreated website to obtain or view online.

