Rats wolfed 12 bottles of liquor saved in a central authority store! If the store opened after the lockdown…

Tamil Nadu Lockdown: A surprising incident has come to gentle in Gudalur the city of Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. Rats emptied 12 bottles of liquor saved within the govt store right here. In step with authentic resources, the topic got here to gentle on Monday when the workers of Tamil Nadu State Advertising Company (TASMAC) opened a liquor store that have been closed for the reason that time of lockdown in Kadampuzha space.

The store group of workers noticed that the lids of 12 liquor bottles had been open and so they had been totally empty. There are rat chew marks at the bottles.

Once you have details about this incident, the officers of TASMAC performed an investigation, by which it was once discovered that the rats provide within the store had performed this act. The price of liquor bottles is being mentioned to be round Rs 1500.

