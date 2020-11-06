Raúl De Molina on 2020 Election, How Hollywood Can Engage Latinos

Raúl De Molina has been on U.S. tv for practically three a long time. In that point, he’s seen so much. He has labored for each Telemundo and Univision. He has watched because the Spanish-language U.S. broadcast viewers grew in dimension and in significance to advertisers. And because the host of daytime“El Gordo y la Flaca,” which he hosts with Lili Estafan since 1998, he has embraced his status because the self-described “Latino Regis” Philbin.

De Molina’s nuanced understanding of Latinos within the U.S. meant that, on Tuesday night time, he was unsurprised to see features for President Donald Trump in Miami, dwelling of a big Cuban American neighborhood, and in addition for Democrats in Texas with its giant Mexican American inhabitants.

“The Cubans, the Venezuelans and the Colombians right here in Miami voted for Donald Trump. That’s totally different from how the Mexicans voted in Los Angeles and in Texas and in New York,” De Molina says. “It’s like once I do my TV present day by day, folks have to love it in all places — however they’re totally different cultures and totally different folks.”

The largest modifications De Molina has seen over the course of his time within the air have been cultural — notably in the way in which that Latinos have embraced their financial and political energy and identification within the U.S.

“Once I used to journey to locations like Los Angeles and Texas, say, 25 years in the past, I’d be in a resort and the individuals who labored within the resort wouldn’t need to discuss to me in Spanish,” says De Molina. “I’d discuss to them in Spanish, and they’d reply to me in English.” Such exchanges all the time got here as a shock to the Cuban-born De Molina, who has lived and labored since he was a youngster in Miami, the place Spanish is spoken broadly and unapologetically in all elements of the town. “Issues have modified in so a few years. Now, anyplace you go in the USA, anybody who’s Hispanic will converse to you in Spanish. Now, once I’m in L.A., everybody talks to you in Spanish.”

Understanding the various layers of the Spanish-speaking TV market has been vital to De Molina’s longevity.

In sensible phrases, that has meant making programming selections for the present with the understanding that the biggest Spanish-speaking viewers within the U.S. is in Los Angeles and its communities with roots in Northern Mexico. However it additionally means not catering solely to that group for threat of alienating viewers of Cuban, Ecuadorian, Puerto Rican and Dominican descent.

“Even the businesses that publicize, they attempt to attain one market and say, ‘Oh, it’s all the identical for the Hispanic neighborhood,’” De Molina says. “No, it’s not all the identical.”

De Molina started his profession as a information photographer. After attending the Artwork Institute of Fort Lauderdale, he obtained a job on the Related Press, then labored as a freelancer in Miami throughout an unlimited interval of upheaval within the metropolis through the late ’70s and early ’80s.

“I’d be out on the streets all night time overlaying shootings, riots, and sporting occasions,” he says. However with success of the tv sequence “Miami Vice,” De Molina started choosing up paparazzi gigs lurking round units, snapping pictures of the present’s stars. Quickly he was working full time as a star pictures in South Florida, primarily for the British tabloids.

De Molina finally discovered his solution to making the rounds on daytime discuss reveals, speaking with hosts reminiscent of Maury Povich, Geraldo Rivera and Joan Rivers about celebrities.

A couple of appearances on Univision’s “Sábado Gigante” led to his breakthrough in Spanish-language tv, first as an leisure reporter for Telemundo. Then, in 1998, he started internet hosting “El Gordo y La Flaca,” an leisure information and interview present, alongside Estefan. De Molina describes the present as “a mixture of what ‘Regis and Kelly’ was once with comedy.”

The present has advanced over time with its viewers. “It modified because the Latino neighborhood modified in the USA,” De Molina says. To start with “we had been simply going after the Mexican neighborhood in Los Angeles. Now day by day, we go after the mainstream market.” Celebrities reminiscent of Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Cardi B at the moment are usually common subjects on the present. On a given day, the present can throw stay to correspondents in Mexico Metropolis, Los Angeles, New York or San Juan to cowl breaking information.

De Molina, who’s in early improvement on a brand new tv meals challenge and a journey challenge, believes that the English-language leisure trade’s understanding of Latino audiences has improved lately. However he sees mainstream successes reminiscent of Sofía Vergara and Eva Longoria as nonetheless being outliers.

“I consider with 50 million Latinos dwelling on this nation, it is best to have extra Latinos working in Hollywood,” he says. He believes higher illustration in mainstream leisure would enhance TV scores and field workplace. “Despite the fact that there have been quite a lot of celebrities who’re Hispanic, there usually are not as many as there ought to be — I’m speaking about in Hollywood, within the motion pictures and in mainstream TV reveals. And I feel for those who discuss to any Latino, they might really feel the identical.”