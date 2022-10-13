Raúl Jiménez revealed how his rehabilitation is going for Qatar 2022

Raúl Jiménez announced how his rehabilitation is going for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)

The Mexican attacker, Raul Jimenez is in Mexico City to continue his rehabilitation from pubalgia that has afflicted him since High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Before this, the center forward belonging to Wolverhampton has been given the opportunity to appear in various places in the Mexican capital, such was the case of his appearance at the facilities of Club América within the framework of its 106th anniversary of existence in Mexican Soccer.

Inside the Coapa facilities, the 28-year-old Mexican attacker who plays in the Premier League had the opportunity to speak for the cameras of STUDY where he was optimistic about his rehabilitation ahead of the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

File photo of striker Raúl Jiménez, who left the Mexico national team due to injury. Carson, California, USA. September 20, 2022. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Kirby Lee

Although he delved a lot into the subject, Jiménez made it clear that everything to indicate that if he will be able to join the 26-player call for Qatar 2022 that Gerardo Martino will broadcast in the coming days: “Happy, excited, things are going well and fortunately we are doing it in a good way and we hope to continue like this“, plot.

These words by Jiménez are second to those made by the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), One from Luisa who announced that the Mexican attacker will work on his treatment together with the medical body of the Tricolor in the next 15 days.

“Raúl is here, he is in Mexico. The diagnosis he has is pubalgia. He is going to spend 15 days working with our medical authorities here in CDMX and after 15 days another review is going to be done together with the doctors we are with. Here there is a triangle of doctors that are those of the National Team, those of Wolverhampton and those of Los Angeles, who are the ones who are reviewing it, “said De Luisa.

Yon de Luisa indicated that Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff expects Raúl Jiménez in 15 days (Photo: Instagram/miseleccionmx/EFE/ José Méndez)

Jiménez has been out of activity since the beginning of September and even though Wolverhampton classified the injury as a simple “groin discomfort”, it was later detected that it was a pubalgia that had “had a while” bothering the player. player.

In the last call for Tri The injury that afflicts the Mexican attacker was announced, which led him to separate from the concentration of the National Team.

As expected, the footballer set off the alarms, as a groin paininjury to the part of the pelvis, would compromise his trip to the 2022 World Cup. Because his participation with the team is of vital importance, and because of his hierarchy, the Mexican team also awaits his recovery.

File photo of Mexico’s technical director, Gerardo Martino, greeting striker Raúl Jiménez. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“In the immediate future I am optimistic, the reality is that the injury is an injury that worries us all. Our goal now – from the medical side – is to help him recover in the best possible way, and from us – who are not doctors – it is that he does not throw us in the towel”, expressed the Tata Martino.

On that occasion, the national strategist explained that Raúl maintained a “positive” attitude. and affirmed that there would be no reason to modify that position of the American youth squad, because although a worrying diagnosis was confirmed, he was confident that he would recover for Qatar.

“That he is always positive thinking that he is going to arrive, that he does not change his mind in that sense; because when I went to eat with him in Wolverhampton, he was very positive and the reality is that Today an injury was confirmed that is to be treatedand that does not have to make him change his positivity”, concluded the Argentine.

