Raúl Jiménez starred in a “Mexican moment” in a famous cartoon 100 days after the World Cup

In an animation published on social networks, Raúl Jiménez starred in a moment related to wrestling in allusion to his preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Video: Twitter/@brfootball)

The countdown was set to 100 days before the World Cup Qatar 2022 have your first meeting. Given the proximity of the most important football event of the year, the flagship players of each of the teams will have to double their effort to reach their best level. In this sense, the medium B/R Football shared one animation where they showed, so satirical, the preparation of footballers and Raul Jimenez wore a peculiar style.

In social networks, the specialized sports media issued a peculiar reminder about the proximity of the opening date of the tournament. To do this, he turned to the players who will have more reflectors on their shoulders. Thus, in the midst of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messithe Wolverhampton Wolves striker was depicted with a trait that has accompanied him since his arrival in the Premier League.

In the brief seconds that they beheld his appearance, Jiménez put on the mask of the iconic World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter Faceless. In the next frame, he was shown performing wrestling moves and locks on a training dummy dressed in the wrestling shirt. Argentine National Team of soccer, who will be rival of the Tricolor in the phase of groups.

Raúl Jiménez will be one of Mexico’s star players in the World Cup (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

The reference in the animation is clear, as it represents the effort that the Mexicans will have to implement to reverse the fateful trend of defeats when they have faced Argentina in the World Cups. It is worth mentioning that the faces have been seen in three occasionsleaving as balance victories for the South Americans and crucial stage eliminations for the Aztecs.

According to the draw made to define the position of the national teams in the groups, Gerardo Martino’s team will be part of the sector C With Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. The most competitive rival will be the South American, because in addition to being the current champions of the Copa América, they are in the place number three of the ranking of selections carried out by FIFA.

with the rung number 26 globally, the next best positioned rival is that of Poland which will also have the presence of Robert Lewandowski among its ranks. Finally, the combined representative of the Asian continent is in the position number 53 and he looks like a rival that Mexico should have no problem getting the three points against.

The Mexican Wolf has not been able to debut in the 2022-23 Premier League season due to injury (Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS)

The presentation of the tricolor will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, when they face the European team at Stadium 974. Four days later they will do the same against the South Americans inside the Lusail Stadium, one of the venues with the largest capacity in Qatar. Finally, they will close the group stage against the Arabs on November 30 at the same sports venue.

Recovery of Raul Jimenez after having suffered a skull fracture has been favorable, although slow. Although he has not ceased to be a relevant player on the pitch, he has not been able to achieve his best goalscoring version. This situation has been constant with his club in the Premier League, as well as with the Mexican National Team, but Gerardo Martino will keep him as one of his main attacking axes.

Although the actions of the 2022-23 season in England have already begun, the Mexican wolf could not see action thanks to an injury he suffered in July. In that sense, when he returns to the courts he will have the obligation to improve his level to claim the decisive role that the Mexican fans expect of him during the World Cup.

