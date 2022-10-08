Raúl Jiménez threatened Dibu Martínez towards the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Raúl Jiménez sent a challenge to Dibu Martínez before Qatar (Photo: Instagram/miseleccionmx)

The rivalry between Mexico and Argentina will write a new chapter in the World Cup of Qatar 2022. The tricolor country has not had the best of luck on the occasions they have faced the albicelestes in the competition, a situation that the goalkeeper took advantage of Emiliano Martinez to celebrate the presence of Mexico in its sector. Given this, the forward Raul Jimenez launched a threat and claimed to know the weak points of the Back.

During an interview with the journalist Sebastián Vignolo in Star+, the Wolverhampton Wolves striker spoke about his expectations about facing Lionel Scaloni’s team again. However, he took time to refer to the controversial gesture of the team’s goalkeeper during the draw that defined the World Cup groups, where he implied that Mexico would be an easy opponent to beat.

The journalist enunciated a hypothetical situation where the Mexican team would have the fortune to collect a maximum penalty. “If there is a penalty for Mexico, do you kick it?” He asked. At that moment, without hesitation, the Mexican wolf assured that: “yes of course. What’s more, I don’t even have to go for the ball, they’re going to pass it to me”.

In the following moments, he recalled that the goalkeeper who disputes the same circuit as him usually seeks the deconcentration of the forwards in the maximum penalties through dialogue. Nevertheless, Jiménez assured that he was not afraid and was sure of being the winner if you find yourself in such a situation.

“It’s okay, I already know him. I’ve seen it and I know what it does. Let’s see if one day it’s my turn here in the Premier League to kick one first and so you can see that it is not easy (stopping the penalty)”attacked the nine of the Mexican National Team.

On Friday, April 1, during the ceremony in Doha where the official draw was held for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Emiliano Martinez He followed the live broadcast from his home. Because his team was positioned as the head of the group, he witnessed when the name of Mexico came out of Pot number 2 to join sector C as the first confirmed rival.

One of his relatives was documenting the moment of the draw when the Aston Villa goalkeeper celebrated effusively that the name of the team led by Gerardo Martino has appeared on the paper. “Easy, easy”, that is to say “easy, easy”, It was the phrase that the footballer enunciated while the rest of his companions celebrated the moment.

One of the characters who was outraged at the footballer’s reaction was the journalist from ESPN David Faitelson. Through his verified Twitter account, the controversial character assured that “It’s been a long time since football games have been won by talking, threatening or making fun”.

Another of the journalists who rejected the goalkeeper’s statements and made his position known was Martín del Palacio Langer. In the same social network he wrote that “Best players have been happy to face Mexico and have ended up in their little house. Let’s save this video. Let’s remember in a few months.”

After facing the Polish National Team in its World Cup presentation, the Mexican team will have its second crucial test against the Albiceleste. The duel will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico in the framework of matchday two of the group stage. Subsequently, those of Tata Martino will close their first round against Saudi Arabia four days later.

